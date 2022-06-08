Hospital Colonia Itapuã should be closed by the end of 2022

Aristides had turned over in bed and felt something wet on his arm. It was a bubble and it wasn’t small. His wife also spied the wound. He thought it was strange, but he didn’t think anything serious. Despite swelling, redness and pain, the man had a cup of coffee and left for work. Terezinha stayed at home taking care of her five children.

At the city hall of São Borja (RS), where he was punching, the 31-year-old boy caught the attention of the boss, who sent him to the health post. Given the severity of the situation, Amaral traveled 300 km to be treated at the hospital in Santa Maria. He underwent tests and was diagnosed with leprosy – formerly known as leprosy. Life turned upside down.

Amaral was rushed to the hospital HCI (Hospital Colônia Itapuã), in Viamão (RS), 60 kilometers from Porto Alegre, where leprosy patients in the state were taken. He would be isolated and under treatment.

The compulsory hospitalization of leprosy patients was enforced by law between 1949 and 1986. When Amaral was diagnosed, in 1974, patients were still isolated for fear of contamination. However, it is already known that contagion occurs through long contact with droplets of saliva and nasal secretions. The disease, caused by a bacterium, is treated with antibiotics and does not require isolation.

Terezinha only found out about the news through a co-worker of her husband’s. She spent two months in complete anguish, without receiving any news, until one day he himself showed up to see his family again – in despair, he had fled the HCI. It was a few days. Afraid of contaminating his children and his wife, Aristides returned to Viamão to resume treatment. He was even imprisoned for a few days for disobedience.

When the neighbors discovered the reason for the disappearance and reappearance of the father of the family, it was a scandal. “I couldn’t enroll my children in school because everyone said they were ‘the children of lepers’. People were afraid of getting infected”, says Terezinha.

Living away from her husband was so painful, and prejudice in São Borja was so great that, in the early 1980s, the housewife took her children and went to live clandestinely at the HCI, among the sick. Terezinha de Mattos Amaral still lives there with two children.