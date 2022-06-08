Hubble takes image that could help understand how galaxies formed

posted on 07/06/2022 12:45 / updated on 07/06/2022 12:46



(credit: Gabe Brammer)

A team of scientists released, this Monday (6/6), the largest infrared image ever taken by the Hubble Space Telescope, of the North American Space Agency (NASA). The study, not yet reviewed, is available on arXiv.

With the image, astronomers can map the star-forming regions and, with that, discover how the oldest and most distant galaxies originated.

In addition, the image, called 3D-DASH, will help identify unique phenomena such as the most massive galaxies in the universe, highly active black holes and galaxies on the verge of colliding and merging into one.

The capture technique used creates an image eight times larger than Hubble’s standard field of view, capturing multiple photos that are stitched together into a master mosaic, similar to taking a panoramic photo on a smartphone. In addition, in this way it is possible to take images more quickly, reaching in 250 hours what previously would have taken 2 thousand hours.

“3D-DASH adds a new layer of unique observations to the Cosmic Evolution Survey project and is also a springboard for space research in the next decade,” comments Ivelina Momcheva, head of data science at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy and research scientist. main of the study.

Professional astronomers and amateur stargazers can explore the skies using an interactive online version of the image.