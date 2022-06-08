Immunotherapy Used in Study Cures Cancer in All Patients | Health

reproduction For the first time, treatment eliminates cancer in all patients

A clinical trial conducted in the United States used an experimental drug to treat cancer in the rectum and cured the disease in 14 patients who participated in the study.

This was the first time that a treatment had completely eliminated cancer in all patients. The results were published last Sunday (5) in the New England Journal of Medicine, a leading scientific journal in the United Kingdom.

The study conducted by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) was done on patients who had advanced-stage rectal cancer. They underwent six months of treatment with an immunotherapy drug called dostarlimab.

After the treatment period, the 14 people underwent physical examinations, endoscopy and MRI. The results showed that the cancer disappeared in each of the patients.

Sascha Roth, one of the study participants, was already packed to travel to New York and begin radiotherapy treatment to cure the disease. That’s when Andrea Cercek, one of the oncologists who conducted the clinical trial, called the patient and informed her that immunotherapy had fought the disease.

“Dr. Cercek told me that a team of doctors examined my tests. As they couldn’t find any signs of cancer, she said there was no reason to make me undergo radiation therapy,” Roth said in a statement released by MSK.

Doctors celebrated the results of immunotherapy, which meant that patients did not have to undergo radiation, surgery or chemotherapy treatments. In addition, the 14 people did not get cancer again and did not experience any side effects from the treatment they underwent.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to receive tears and happy emails from patients in this study who finish treatment and realize, ‘Oh my God, I get to maintain all the normal functions in my body that I feared I might lose to radiation or surgery,'” emphasizes Dr. fence

Despite being a small-scale study, oncologists celebrated the use of immunotherapy to carry out the treatment, as this method takes advantage of the body’s own immune system as an ally against cancer.

