In study, drug makes cancer disappear from all patients

A new hope for colorectal cancer patients with a specific mutation was published in the scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine this Sunday (5/6). All participants in an American study saw their cancer disappear one year after they started receiving the drug dostarlimab.

The immunotherapy, which is approved in some countries (including Brazil) to treat endometrial cancer, had not been tested against other types of tumors. Subjects took dostarlimab every three months for six months. One year after starting treatment, there was no evidence of tumors in the exams.

All patients who participated have a mutation called MMRd, which affects 5% to 10% of people with the disease. This characteristic tends to make individuals less responsive to chemotherapy and radiation, but leaves cancer cells more vulnerable to the immune response encouraged by an immunotherapeutic agent such as medicine.

In an interview with The New York Times, oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Luiz Diaz Jr., one of the authors of the work, says that the success rate of the research is not common, and it is perhaps the first time that something of the gender is recorded in the history of cancer studies. Of the 18 participants, 6 have not yet had their results released because they entered the drug trial later.

The traditional treatment for colorectal cancer is surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. Due to the positioning of the region, patients can develop problems such as bowel and bladder dysfunction, urinary incontinence, infertility and sexual dysfunction due to the procedures.

About three-quarters of participants experienced mild or moderate side effects, such as fatigue, nausea, itchiness, and allergies.

The study has not yet been completed, and will continue to monitor patients to see if the tumors will not come back. Other people must also be included in the research, and the scientists hope to test the drug against other types of cancer.

Despite the good results, researchers not involved in the work ask for “optimism and caution”: while there are no long-term data, it is not possible to say that the cancer is cured and it is necessary to test the drug in more patients.

