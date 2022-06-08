In the health crisis, medicines are lacking. Know what is harder to find – Gerais

Carlos Eduardo de Souza says that demand for medicines has increased after the release of the use of masks. Caroline Oliveira reports despair of parents who can’t find medicine (photo: Túlio Santos/EM/Da press)

In a scenario in which the arrival of the cold and the proximity of winter make the cases of respiratory diseases skyrocket, finding medicines such as antibiotics and anti-flu has become a challenge for some patients, since there is a lack of medicines both in pharmacies and in the Public Health System. Unified Health System (SUS). Concern about the risk of shortages has already made the National Front of Mayors (FNP) and the National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems) send a letter to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, on May 30, warning of the situation.

“The shortage in public and private networks is already reaching different Brazilian states. There is a lack of antibiotics, antipyretics, syrups and anti-flu, among other essentials, which represents a serious risk to the health of the population”, says an excerpt from the document. In Belo Horizonte, the Municipal Health Department admits a shortage of at least four medicines at health posts, including antibiotics and anti-inflammatories. Already the Regional Council of Pharmacy guides patients to ask doctors for more than one drug option, in addition to indicating the generic, to facilitate the search.

What the SUS network finds and worries the front of mayors has also reached the pharmacy counter and, by extension, patients who arrive with the prescription in hand. Pharmacist Carlos Eduardo de Souza, who works at a drugstore in Bairro Gutierrez, West Region of BH, says that there is a shortage of medicines and that distributors have limited orders, in addition to rising prices. “The situation of anti-flu is getting back to normal, antibiotics have been sorely lacking. Amoxicillins with clavulanate are rare; pediatric azithromycin does not have it either.”

According to the pharmacist, these products have been out of stock for two months. “I even managed to buy some last week. Today I received an email from a distributor offering 12 per CNPJ, but when I went to ask, it was already over.” Carlos Eduardo also noted that the demand for medicines has been greater after the relaxation of the use of masks. “They protect not only against COVID-19, but also against flu and even bacterial infections.” The pharmacist points out that, this year, demand has grown a lot compared to the same period last year.

Suppliers point out that the lack of inputs is the reason for the shortage, he says. “They range from the active ingredient to other components in the production of medicines, including vials, containers and even aluminum, according to them. Some are pressurized inhalers of asthma medication, for example.” And the shortage is not limited to antibiotics and anti-flu: “Some have become a rarity, such as those with continuous and controlled use. Hypertensive medications, diuretics, there are several… The chronic shortage in the drugstore today is great”, he complains.

(photo: Túlio Santos/EM/Da press)

PILGRIMAGE The shortage of stock in pharmacies is reflected on the other side of the counter. Dentist Roberta Giordani, 47, for example, faced difficulty finding antibiotics for her son after taking the twins to the doctor. She explains that for her daughter she was able to find it easily, while for the boy she faced a greater search. “I’ve been looking since yesterday. I called three pharmacies and went to two. None had, nor expected to arrive. I asked why and they said it was a lack of raw material.”

In another pharmacy in the Jardim América neighborhood, also in the West Region of BH, antibiotics and anti-influenza drugs also disappeared from the shelves. Pharmaceutical Caroline Oliveira says that the lack of products has been occurring for a longer time. “With the arrival of winter, as they are medicines that have a greater sale, we see a lack of amoxicillin, azithromycin, in addition to syrups for children. The demand for anti-flu has increased in recent weeks.”

With no forecast of normalization, the pharmaceutical reports the despair of customers. “We stay in the dark and see the patient/client desperate looking for medicine for their children. It is as difficult for us to dispense (clients) for lack of medicine as it is for the pharmaceutical class, because there is nothing to do.”

In the public health network, the shortage found in pharmacies in the capital is repeated. The City of Belo Horizonte (PBH) informed, through a note, that of the 26 medicines available in health centers to treat respiratory diseases and flu symptoms, including analgesics, antipyretics, anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antimicrobials, four are out of stock. and replenishment is delayed.

Azithromycin 40mg/ml (oral suspension), amoxicillin 50mg + clavulanic acid 12.5mg/ml (oral suspension), amoxicillin 500mg clavulanic acid 125mg (coated tablet) and prednisone sodium phosphate 3mg/ml (oral solution) are missing. The secretariat states that “purchase orders for these drugs have already been made with suppliers, but delivery is delayed. It is important to clarify that the contact with suppliers is constant to keep the supply of stocks always up to date.”

The folder guides that, in case of shortage of any medication, patients look for the Family Health teams to reevaluate the prescription and the possibility of indicating another medication.

COUNCIL The technical advisor of the Regional Council of Pharmacy of Minas Gerais (CRF/MG), Débora Lacorte, explains that, to minimize the lack of medicines, the orientation is to make an active search and talk to the health professional. “At the time of the consultation, the recommendation is that the doctor prescribes more than one drug, so that the patient can get it. The patient should also ask for guidance on prescribing the generic base.”

This allows the pharmacist to change the medication, according to the legislation. “With this, the patient has more options. He should also look for the pharmacy he is most used to, with the pharmacist with whom he has the most contact, for more direct guidance.”

The technical advisor reiterates that one of the factors to explain the shortage is the lack of active ingredient, which is imported. “It is a national trend and when there is no active ingredient, production drops. At this time of year, antibiotics associated with corticosteroids, widely used in the allergic process, are still in high demand, because of the cold and also allergies, flu and even COVID-19.”

At Farmácia de Minas, patients complain about waiting, which is frequent

(photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press)

If patients have been facing acute difficulties in obtaining medicines at health centers and drugstores, there are those who face chronic problems in accessing them. This is what the queue frequently seen at the unit of the Farmácia de Minas program, at Avenida do Contorno, 8.495, Bairro Santo Agostinho, in the Center-South of Belo Horizonte, indicates. Yesterday morning, the team from the State of Minas recorded a long line of people waiting for assistance.

Complaints about delay are also frequent. Nursing technician Ilda da Silva, 77, said she got sick while waiting to get a pump to treat asthma and bronchitis. Despite the setback, she managed to get out of there with the product. “When I get two, as it was this time, I come every two months. But when they give me one, I have to come every month,” he said, after spending two hours in line. On other occasions, he has already left without the medication, which is expensive. “I can’t afford to buy. This firecracker costs R$ 980.”

The Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) was contacted to comment on the situation at Farmácia de Minas and to comment on a possible lack of medicines in the state network, but, in a note, it informed that the technical area would not have enough time. to give information.