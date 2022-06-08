Infectologist talks about hepatitis that killed boy





06/06/2022



(Interview video at the end of this publication) – The acute hepatitis that has attracted the attention of health authorities in several countries for two months and that left parents apprehensive in Campos after the death, this Sunday (05/06), of 11-year-old Enzo Gonçalves de Oliveira (Here), a student at Colégio Eucarístico and a resident of Ururaí, is the subject of an interview with the undersecretary of Primary Care of the city of Campos, the infectious disease doctor Rodrigo Carneiro, 24 Hour Fields. He explains how medicine is dealing with the disease that affects children and adolescents up to 16 years of age and gives guidelines on how parents should proceed with the first symptoms. The specialist points out that Enzo’s hepatitis was not caused by any of the known hepatitis viruses (A, B, C, D and E). And he claims, with an air of concern, that the fulminant evolution led to the complete failure of the boy Enzo’s liver. (read more below)

The infectologist explains that hepatitis is mysterious because it is not yet known what has caused this inflammation in the liver of children and adolescents. Currently, there are six cases being investigated in the state of Rio, with the first death being the boy from Campos. The infectologist explains that mysterious hepatitis have a much higher severity rate. And he also comments on the suspicion that it is related to adenorvirus. Watch the video of the interview below: