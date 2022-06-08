Intel Arc A730M GPU has performance close to GeForce RTX 3050 in games

Synthetic tests put the GPU on par with the RTX 3070

After proving strong enough in synthetic benchmarks coming in at the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 level, the Intel Arc A730M has now been tested in games. Unlike previous performance, the entry-level graphics chip based on the high-end ACM-G10 GPU got close to an RTX 3050 this time. The tests come from the same person who posted the benchmark results yesterday.

Testing was done in two resolutions, 1080p and 1440p, in Metro Exodus, F1 2020 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey games. The A730M manages to outperform the RTX 3050 in Metro Exodus, reaching an average of 70 FPS in FullHD and 55 FPS in 1440p. On both resolutions, the game was running at high quality.

According to Notebookcheck’s database, an RTX 3060 manages around 80 FPS in Metro Exodus, but Intel’s GPU is ahead of the RTX 2070 and its average 66 FPS at 1080p resolution in-game.

In the F1 2020 game, the Intel Arc A730M basically achieves the same performance as an RTX 3050 for notebooks. Intel’s GPU has achieved 123 FPS average, while the input RTX reaches around 120 FPS. At 1440p, the Intel GPU averages 95 FPS.

Intel’s mobile GPU had a bit of a slog in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey averaging 38 FPS and 32 FPS at 1080p and 1440p resolutions respectively. The game was set to a very high graphics preset. According to the tester, Intel’s poor driver optimization caused Ubisoft’s in-game performance to drop below 10 FPS.

In our test with a Gigabyte notebook equipped with an RTX 3050, the GPU averaged over 60 FPS in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is heavier than Odyssey, at 1080p set to medium. In general, the Arc A730M GPU performed close to the RTX 3060 in Metro Exodus, but behaved like an RTX 3050 (and even below) in the other games.

The notebook owner did not reveal important information regarding the use of the Dynamic Tuning Driver (DTT), which promises to considerably improve the performance of both the GPU and the Intel CPU as we show here. With this feature disabled and driver optimizations, GPU performance can go up considerably.

The Intel Arc A730 is not part of the entry-level Arc A3xx series, but according to these tests, it behaves as an entry-level GPU based on what NVIDIA notebook graphics chips can achieve.

