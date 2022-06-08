iOS 16 will let you play on iPhone with Nintendo Switch controllers

App developers have discovered that the new iOS 16, announced yesterday by Apple at the WWDC, will bring native connectivity to Nintendo Switch controllers. In other words: if you want, you can play games on your iPhone using the Joy-Con or Pro Controller on the Switch.

The news was shared by Riley Testu, one of the developers responsible for Delta, a video game emulator for iOS. With the application, you can simulate that your iPhone or iPad are classic Nintendo video games, such as Super Nintendo, Game Boy and Nintendo 64.

To connect your Nintendo Switch controller, simply press the Sync Button. Therefore, it should appear among the Bluetooth options if you already have iOS 16 installed.

According to Riley, the new version of iOS will bring the possibility to use only the right side or the left side of the Joy-Con separately, and also both together, as a single controller – just like the original Nintendo console.

iOS 16 screen showing Bluetooth connection with Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Image: Playback/Apple

The changes are made by Apple’s own system. Just press the screen capture button and the joysticks home button for a few seconds. If the controls are separate, they will become one, and vice versa.

The developer’s tests showed that there is also connectivity to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, a version that looks more like the traditional controller of other video games.

Other functions allowed by Apple are the customization of controls through the Bluetooth menu, within Settings, such as giving a different name to each control. This can be useful if you have more than one pair of controllers at home.

The novelty left the gamer community with high expectations, as the controls can be used in games on Apple’s Arcade platform and other App Store titles.

Recently, Nintendo released the Pokemon Unite title for both the Switch and mobile phones. Connectivity allows those who are used to playing on the company’s platform to use the controller to play on their smartphone as well.

iOS 16 is available in beta for developers only. In July, it will be released to the public still in the testing phase. Starting in September, the software should be available to everyone.

other consoles

DualSense controllers for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X controllers are already compatible with the iOS system since version 14.5, released in April 2021.

Apple’s website also shows how to wirelessly connect PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controller, since iOS 13, officially released in September 2019.

The process is similar to any other Bluetooth device, such as headphones and speakers. Just go to “Settings”, then “Bluetooth” and start pairing on the controller. On PS, you need to press the buttons with the PS logo and “Share”. On Xbox, you need to press and hold the button with the brand logo.

This connectivity works for both iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac.