iPhone 14 Pro notch is revealed in Apple Pay ad

Apple is still a few months away from releasing the new iPhone 14 series and this time we expect 4 iPhones, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The two Pro models are said to sport a new look at the front, outside the quartet. The company could finally ditch the wide notch and instead employ a pill-shaped + hole cutout. This could be home to the selfie camera and Face ID technology. Now, while Apple hasn’t confirmed any of this, interestingly, the new design option appeared in a recent Apple Pay announcement.

Who knew Apple would do such a thing. The iPhone maker is known for being deliberate in its marketing and that makes the new notch design highly likely. And that could be a refreshing change for new iPhone buyers this fall.

Apple iPhone 14 series specs and features (expected)

This could be the year Apple creates the biggest chasm between the regular and Pro model of iPhones.

The difference between the two formations will be evident from the screen itself. That’s the new Pill + Hole camera notch that will be reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro phones. The circular opening could be where the Face ID dot projector is, and the pill-shaped cutout will be used to house an improved front camera, Face ID infrared camera, other sensors and microphone. Rumor has it that this implementation costs more too, which may reflect on pricing.

The 120Hz high refresh rate Pro-Motion feature could still be a Pro feature. Screen sizes can be 6.1 inches for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, while the Max variants can be 6.7 inches larger.

The rumor is that there would be no iPhone 14 Mini, as the yields of previous Minis were supposedly not so good.

A15 Bionic

The other unique features of the iPhone 14 Pro series could be a 48MP main camera (with 12MP pixel snaps for low light settings), enhanced ultrawide and telephoto cameras, 8K video recording and A16 Bionic SoC. Yes, the standard iPhone 14 and its brother Max are said to borrow the A15 Bionic from their predecessors. Now, our guess would be that Apple would choose the 5-core GPU and 6GB RAM configuration of the iPhone 13 Pro series.

But only time will tell how much of this would prove to be true. Therefore, we advise you to take them with a pinch of salt.

