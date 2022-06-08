Justin Bieber: Lyme disease makes singer cancel Justice tour shows, which has Rock in Rio and dates in Brazil

Justin Bieber announced on Tuesday (07), withdrawal from the stage for health reasons. The singer, who had a scare recently due to a clot in his wife, confirmed the news directly to fans through a statement on social media.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I did everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse. My heart is breaking that I’ll have to postpone these upcoming shows (doctor’s orders). To my fans, I love you so much. I’m going to rest and get better!” Justin wrote.

JUSTIN BIEBER HAS LYME DISEASE

Justin wasn’t specific, but fans believe he is experiencing a worsening of Lyme Disease, a condition he revealed he had in 2020. Avril Lavigne, another big Canadian star, also suffers from the problem.

Lyme disease is acquired thanks to an infectious process, the result of a tick bite.. Very common in the United States, it usually affects people who come into contact with forested areas. The first symptom is a red spot in the region where the bite happened.

When untreated, Lyme disease can cause everything from fever and muscle aches to neurological problems. However, even with proper treatment, some symptoms may persist.

JUSTIN BIEBER HAS SCHEDULED PRESENTATIONS IN BRAZIL

Justin has concerts scheduled in São Paulo on the 14th and 15th of September. On the 4th of the same month, he is the main attraction of Rock in Rio. On the singer’s official website, performances from June 13 remain confirmed. On social media, fans expressed concern.

“Reading this hurts me so much“, lamented a fan. “It’s all right, just reschedule later”, understood another groupie. “”Fear of Justin Bieber canceling the shows in Brazil and being replaced by Maroon 5”, joked an internet user, in reference to the group that replaced Lady Gaga after cancellation at Rock in Rio.