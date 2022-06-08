Justin Bieber postpones concerts for health reasons: ‘I did everything to get better, but my illness is getting worse’ | Song

Justin Bieber postponed three shows of his world tour because of health issues. He would sing in Toronto, Canada, this Tuesday (7) and Wednesday (8) and in Washington, USA, on Friday (10).

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I did everything to get better, but my disease is getting worse,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (7).

“My heart is broken that I have to postpone these upcoming shows (on doctor’s orders). To all my audience, I love you guys so much and I’m going to rest and get better!”

Bieber did not specify which disease he was referring to.

The singer was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2019. The singer confirmed the information through an Instagram post in 2020.

“While many kept saying ‘Justin Bieber looks terrible’ or doing drugs, they didn’t realize that I was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease. Not only that, I had a chronic case of mono that affected my skin, my brain, my energy and my overall health,” he wrote.

According to the website TMZ, doctors were unable to diagnose the illness that the singer suffered until the end of 2019. “Justin was actually facing extreme depression because he was suffering and no one knew what was wrong with him,” reads the TMZ story. .

The disease is caused by a bacterium transmitted by tick bites and can affect all systems of the human body.

The disease was discovered in the 1970s in the city of Lyme, Connecticut, in the United States. It usually starts with a skin lesion and can later cause viral-like symptoms, such as headache and fever. Subsequently, the patient may have manifestations in the skin, joints, nervous system or heart.