Justin Bieber Postpones Tour Shows Due to Health Problems: ‘My Disease Is Getting Worse’ | TV & Famous

Justin bieber announced that he will have to postpone some shows of the “Justice World Tour” for health reasons. Without detailing the clinical picture or which presentations will be postponed, the singer broke the news via Instagram Stories.
“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything I can to get better, but my illness is getting worse. It breaks my heart to know that I have to postpone these upcoming shows (doctor’s orders). To all my fans, I love you guys so much. , I’m going to rest and be fine”, shared the pop star this Tuesday afternoon, 7/6.
See the singer’s statement on the networks 👇
Justin Bieber published a statement on the networks — Photo: Reproduction Instagram
In early 2020, Justin also took to social media to share that he had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Caused by a type of bacteria transmitted by ticks, the main symptoms of the disease are fatigue, skin lesions, fever and body aches. In some cases, the condition can progress to chronic joint pain.
The “Justice World Tour” began in February in San Diego, United States. The tour will pass through Brazil and will feature two shows in São Paulo in September, whose tickets are already sold out. The same happened with the star’s performance at Rock in Rio, which had all tickets sold out in less than fifteen minutes.
