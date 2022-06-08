Ken’s look makes memes on the web

Raju Singh 3 hours ago

Ken karateka became a subject on social media after having his look confirmed by Capcom. That’s because fans thought that the redesign applied to Street Fighter 6 didn’t do him any good and turned him into an “unhappy” fighter, so to speak.

The fighter stood out in a cast with 22 names and shared the audience with his unconventional costume. While other characters have barely changed their physiognomy or style, Ryu’s partner has undergone a complete transformation and has come to be compared to a “divorced father”, wearing shabby clothes instead of the traditional kimono.

I took a look at the Street Fighter 6 cast and I can say that I’m really enjoying the designs, I like the mix of classic and modern ideas! This new AKI character looks very interesting in terms of design!

Check out some memes that appeared on the web:

This new VS screen is great, I hope everyone looks visibly uncomfortable fighting Ken.

Despite community concern and jokes about Ken’s current condition, a tweet posted in early June gave more details on what may have led Capcom to choose the look. According to the post – unofficial -, the fighter suffered losses after a strong family drama and had this impact reflected in his expression.

The text suggests that the hero would have lost his daughter after being abandoned by Eliza. With that, he remained alone and was helpless for not being able to regain his old life. see below (beware of spoilers):

It is worth remembering that Ken’s story was cut from rumors. That way, all the information and reasons behind your new look should be treated as rumors.

Street Fighter 6 will allow face-offs between fighters

Capcom has confirmed that the “versus” screens will have dynamic effects in Street Fighter 6. Known as “Game Face”, the feature will allow control over the characters’ faces and will allow changes in their expressions from commands on the joystick. Click here to learn more.

