Ken’s look makes memes on the web

I took a look at the Street Fighter 6 cast and I can say that I’m really enjoying the designs, I like the mix of classic and modern ideas! This new AKI character looks very interesting in terms of design!

Check out some memes that appeared on the web:

Ken character arc in street fighter lol pic.twitter.com/Kr9wxTan9C — 🌺ゆっきー♡ (@reicchi_96) June 4, 2022

That new VS screen is great, I hope everyone looks visibly uncomfortable fighting Ken pic.twitter.com/6k9Ieh3xAy — 🍡 イーサン 🍡 Comms OPEN! (@kujikawaii) June 7, 2022

Despite community concern and jokes about Ken’s current condition, a tweet posted in early June gave more details on what may have led Capcom to choose the look. According to the post – unofficial -, the fighter suffered losses after a strong family drama and had this impact reflected in his expression.

The text suggests that the hero would have lost his daughter after being abandoned by Eliza. With that, he remained alone and was helpless for not being able to regain his old life. see below (beware of spoilers):

Bro you can’t make this shit up, they turned him into karate Asgore. SHE TOOK THE KIDS RYU. pic.twitter.com/a6IWefPMIJ — BG (@BG_KOF) June 3, 2022

It is worth remembering that Ken’s story was cut from rumors. That way, all the information and reasons behind your new look should be treated as rumors.

Street Fighter 6 will allow face-offs between fighters

Capcom has confirmed that the “versus” screens will have dynamic effects in Street Fighter 6. Known as “Game Face”, the feature will allow control over the characters’ faces and will allow changes in their expressions from commands on the joystick. Click here to learn more.