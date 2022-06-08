know 3 teas that prevent common diseases

Winter is the coldest season of the year and it requires a good dose of care to maintain good health against infections and viruses that are quite common during this time of year. In addition to preventing the common health problems of this freezing season, they help to warm up and provide more relaxation. Discover 3 teas with medicinal effects that are good for health.

3 powerful teas that strengthen immunity

1 – Garlic tea with lemon

This combination is effective to strengthen the body, as it has antioxidant and antibacterial compounds, in addition to acting as a natural anti-inflammatory, fighting headaches and helping to give more energy.

To make the infusion, just use 4 cloves of garlic, 1 sliced ​​lemon, 2 cups of water. Crush the garlic cloves and put them together with the water to boil for 5 minutes. After that time, add the lemon, use a wooden spoon to knead and, thus, extract the juice well.

2 – Saffron tea

This tea is a holy relief for the discomfort caused by asthma attacks, bronchitis and poor digestion. In addition, the medicinal properties of saffron give it a sedative and stimulating action. The infusion of this tea is simple, just pour the powder into water (can be hot or cold), stir well and drink.

3 – Chamomile tea with mint

Chamomile is well known for its soothing effects against inflammation in the gastrointestinal system that provide relief and more well-being. Added to mint, this tea becomes a powerful ally to lower fever, as it stimulates the production of sweat. In addition, this composition improves respiratory problems, relieves the main symptoms of flu, hoarseness and nasal congestion.

To prepare this tea you need: 1 dessertspoon of chopped dried mint, 1 dessertspoon of chopped dry chamomile and 200 ml of water. Boil for 5 minutes and leave covered for 15 minutes, then drink.