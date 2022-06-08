know if you are part of the 86% deceived by the image

Yahoo Originals

Luciano’s son, Nathan Camargo marries in Goiânia with the presence of famous

Nathan Camargo, son of countryman Luciano, married in Goiânia this Monday (06) with influencer Izabella Camargo. The ceremony was broadcast live on the web, and was attended by several celebrities. Singer Marrone, from the duo with Bruno, was one of the godparents, alongside comedian Jacques Vanier. The song chosen by the bride and groom for the beginning of the ceremony was "Eu Juro", by Leandro & Leonardo, sung by Luciano. Nathan and Izabella officially got married during the pandemic, and at the time they only had a small dinner to avoid possible contamination by Covid-19. With the easing of restrictions, the couple had a new party with many guests. New career Luciano Camargo performed at a Presbyterian church in Alphaville, São Paulo in May 2022. During the show, which only had praises, the countryman was moved. Family members were in the audience and also couldn't hold back tears. "Good night, my brothers. I often said that one day I would say this from above: today I am here, for His honor and glory", said the artist, who sang alone and also shared the stage with other evangelical singers, such as Jussara Nunez. In addition to the church faithful and Luciano's family members, other celebrities were also present at the event. Presenter Renata Alves, from Record TV, posed for photos and celebrated Camargo's presentation. Former BBB Pyong Lee was in the audience and recorded part of the show on his Instagram. Luciano decided to invest in gospel music in 2020. At the time, he revealed to Yahoo that the desire was old. "Three years ago, I was at church, I felt, hearing praises, that I need to record a project as a mission. I called Vinícius, my friend and producer. I remembered when my mother (Helena) made this request to me. It is a praise mission. The pandemic changed the routine, changed the course, I believe that we often only have the ability to do something parallel to our work when its fullness touches the finger of God."