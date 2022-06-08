learn how to spot the differences

The coldest months of the year contribute to the proliferation of viral respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19, that’s why it’s important to know the symptoms of each one of them well and know when it’s time to seek medical help. In addition, dengue, an acute infectious disease that is still common in many parts of the country, is known to have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, malaise and body aches.

If you are also confused about the most common symptoms of these diseases, save this text, as we have gathered here the classic signs of the flu, COVID-19 and also dengue. Check out:

Most common flu symptoms

The disease is transmitted by the influenza virus, which has several mutations. Because it is a respiratory disease, it is common for flu symptoms to be confused with those of COVID-19.

That’s why it’s important to know that, in the case of the flu, the Incubation period is usually much shorterthat is: the person has symptoms suddenly and the condition gets worse quickly.

The main flu symptoms are:

Fever;

Cough;

Coryza;

Nasal congestion;

Sore throat;

Headache;

malaise;

Body pain;

Tiredness.

Most common symptoms of COVID-19

Unlike the flu, COVID-19 has a much longer incubation period. The first symptoms can take up to five days to appear (that’s why there are so many “false negative” tests) and the disease can progress to mild, moderate or severe.

You symptoms of COVID-19 are:

Runny nose or stuffy nose;

Headache;

Sore throat;

Tiredness;

sneezing;

Cough (especially dry cough)

Fever;

malaise;

Body pain;

Loss of smell and taste;

Shortness of breathe;

Diarrhea;

Chills.

Most common symptoms of dengue

Dengue is an infectious disease whose transmission occurs through the bite of a female mosquito, in most cases the Aedes aegypti, which is infected by a flavivirus.

Unlike COVID-19, dengue usually causes high fever early on in the illness. In addition, it is rare for the patient to present respiratory symptoms in case of dengue.

You dengue symptoms are:

Fever;

Nausea and vomiting;

Redness in the body;

Headache;

Body aches (especially around the eyes, in the muscles and joints);

malaise.

To avoid the chances of infection by flu or COVID-19, vaccinate yourself according to the recommendations of your municipality, avoid agglomerations and use gel alcohol to sanitize your hands.

In relation to dengue, it is essential to avoid outbreaks of proliferation of the mosquito that transmits the disease, especially containers that can accumulate water.

If you have more serious symptoms, such as shortness of breath, or if you suspect that you may have dengue, seek medical help and, of course, maintain social distancing, wear a mask and wash your hands often.

To find out what your case is, it is recommended to make an appointment with a doctor. This text is for informational purposes only.