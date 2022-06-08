Lyme disease: know the symptoms and causes of the disease that would have made Justin Bieber postpone concerts | Health

Lyme disease is a disease caused by a bacteria transmitted by tick bite and can affect all body systems human.

This disease is caused by a bacterium called Borrelia burgdorferi, which is transmitted by a tick of the Ixodes group.

THE illness can be very serious, especially when it affects the central nervous system. In these cases, it can cause from meningitis to muscle weakness, which especially affects arms and/or legs.

This disease is rare in Brazil and more frequent in the United States and Europe. The disease was discovered in the 1970s in the city of Lyme, Connecticut, in the United States.

Is it over there usually starts with a skin lesion and then it can cause symptoms similar to a virus, such as headaches and fever. Subsequently, the patient may have manifestations in the skin, joints, nervous system or heart.

The treatment, in turn, is effective, having to be administered with antibiotics.

Care: Ticks can transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever and Lyme disease

2 of 3 Justin Bieber ad on Instagram — Photo: Playback Justin Bieber ad on Instagram — Photo: Playback

Despite not mentioning Lyme Disease by name as the reason for the postponement of the shows, singer Justin Bieber had already announced in 2020 that he was diagnosed with the disease.

He had to postpone three shows of his world tour because of health problems. He would sing in Toronto, Canada, this Tuesday (7) and Wednesday (8) and in Washington, USA, on Friday (10).

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I did everything to get better, but my disease is getting worse,” he wrote on Instagram on Tuesday (7).

“My heart is broken that I have to postpone these upcoming shows (on doctor’s orders). To all my audience, I love you guys so much and I’m going to rest and get better!”

Avril Lavigne also faces illness

3 of 3 Avril Lavigne at the 2021 VMAs — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Avril Lavigne at the 2021 VMAs — Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Singer Avril Lavigne has also contracted the disease and stopped her career for five years to be treated.

“I spent the last few years sick at home battling Lyme Disease. These were the worst years of my life as I went through physical and emotional battles,” Avril said.