Marcos Mion mobilizes followers to pressure STJ in the vote on health plans – 06/07/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Presenter Marcos Mion again asked this Tuesday (7) for people to pressure the ministers of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) to vote against the approval of the exhaustive list. The judgment that will decide whether health plan operators should pay for treatment outside the coverage list stipulated by the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) will resume this Wednesday (8).

“We need union once again against the absurd, the crime that is the taxing role […] For those who don’t know, this is a decision that can affect millions of autistic people. And, in fact, it can affect anyone who has a health plan,” he says, in a video posted on his Instagram.

Romeo’s father, who is autistic, Marcos Mion became a reference as an activist for the cause. In February, he had already made a video asking for the mobilization of his followers. At the time, voting was suspended.

“Exhaustive role kills. Let’s show that we don’t forget, let’s show that we are attentive […] No money can be above a life,” he said.

In the video, he recalled that the previous vote ended in a tie at 1 to 1 and made a point of mentioning the names of the ministers who voted in favor of the exhaustive list (Luis Felipe Salomão) and against (Nancy Andrighi). Minister Villas Bôas Cueva asked for visas (more time to study).

In the judgment, users and patient associations are on one side who want an exemplary list, that is, that the ANS list works only as a minimum reference and that other demands can be met upon medical request.

At the other end, there are health plans that advocate a tax model, without the possibility of including therapies or tests not listed by the regulatory agency.

“Health plans will simply use this list as a law, that is, any treatment, procedure that is not on this list, will be denied by law. And there are many, such as therapies that are fundamental for autistics and other people with disabilities. evolve. Not to mention super important exams for people with rare diseases or even cancer. Imagine what a nightmare”, argues Mion.

Voting takes place ten days before Autistic Pride Day on June 18th.