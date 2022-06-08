Mental health: depression and anxiety increase among rural workers – Revista Globo Rural

+



Exposure to high economic risks, constant frustrations due to factors that are independent of people’s work, geographic isolation, which makes access to basic services difficult, low educational level. All these factors weigh against mental health of those who work in the field.

“All this generates stressors that are very particular to the rural environment and little attention has been given to these people. Against this little attention, we have seen the rates of mental illness grow in recent years. That’s why it has never been so important , especially now, in these pandemic and post-pandemic times, we look at the agribusiness population in a more assertive way”, warns Bruno Shiozawa, CEO of Jungle, in an interview with Rural Globe. (watch video below)

Surveys carried out with field workers in various parts of the world, including Brazil, show that the vulnerabilities of people working in this sector, especially those who work daily in the countryside, are greater than that of the urban population. On the other hand, very strong family relationships present in the countryside can mitigate or help in the preventive treatment of psychological problems.

(Photo: GPTW/Globo Rural)

Shiozawa warns: health is not just the absence of disease, but a state of well-being, through which each person can develop their potential and achieve their goals. He points out, however, that studies on the mental health of workers in Brazil have not given due attention to those who are in rural areas, despite the importance of the activity for the Brazilian economy.

“The rural population is not a population that is protected from the mental frameworks or the day-to-day stressors. We think that stress comes from the big centers, which is a thing of traffic in big cities, that burnout is something for those who have to take the subway. No. Rural workers are very, very exposed to different stressors. So much so that the mental health index in the countryside is not much better than in the city”, he says.

Shiozawa also highlights that, among the rural population, as well as in the urban population, there are cases of depression, anxiety disorders, which can also lead to alcoholism or even cases of suicide. According to him, during the pandemic, there was a fourfold increase in the occurrence of behavioral symptoms that indicate some vulnerability in mental health, such as insomnia, irritation and memory failures.

In the rural population, he says, 35% to 40% of employees of agribusiness companies have some type of mental disorder, something he considers very high and similar to what is seen in large urban centers. “In the last two years, something that has been increasing in the country, mainly in rural areas, was the use of cigarettes and alcohol, which has been decreasing in recent decades. It increases the rates of suicide and anxiety”, he explains.

Bruno Shiozawa points out, however, that most mental disorders are preventable and treatable, making it possible to return to a normal life. Some attitudes can help, especially in prevention. One is to maintain a complementary activity; another is being close to people, such as family and friends; habits such as physical activity and good quality sleep are also important; and, when you don’t feel well, ask for help.

“Talk to a family member, a colleague, the manager, at the basic unit where you live. Ask for help. Go through an evaluation. This can be very important for the prevention and treatment of disorders. Most of them are easily treatable and the person comes back into the game with their heads held high,” he says.