Molluscum contagiosum: what you need to know – Sade

Molluscum contagiosum: the contagion is quite common in children, it can affect adults as well. (photo: Internet reproduction) Molluscum contagiosum is a virus that causes skin lesions, similar to small warts. The name may be a little weird, but it is a relatively common and simple disease, according to gynecologist and obstetrician Rodrigo Ferrarese, from UNIHCLINIC, in So Paulo. And, she already warns that, despite referring to the sea, the mollusc has nothing to do with the beach.

According to the gynecologist, it is a type of wart whose transmission occurs by chance and, although its contagion is quite common in children, it can affect adults as well.

“Transmission happens via contact, which is why many colleagues classify the disease as a sexually transmitted infection (STI).”

The gynecologist and obstetrician Rodrigo Ferrarese says that the diagnosis is relatively simple, based on clinical examinations in the face of a very characteristic lesion. (photo: Personal Archive) Rodrigo Ferrarese says that “warts can vary both in quantity and size. There are cases of small and rare marks, to the occurrence of many large, scattered warts. Usually, they do not usually exceed five millimeters, but they can be larger.”

The doctor points out that the diagnosis is relatively simple, and can be done based on clinical examinations. “It is a very characteristic lesion. On examination, at a first glance it is already possible to identify that it is a case of molluscum contagiosum. But, if there is any doubt, a biopsy can be ordered.”

What is the treatment?

Molluscum contagiosum warts can go away on their own, but this can take months or not at all. “That’s because they don’t always disappear by themselves, and there are cases where treatment is necessary”.

Rodrigo Ferrarese says that warts always cause concern and most patients despair when they find one on their body, and in fact, they should actually investigate the occurrence with a doctor: “In the case of molluscum contagiosum, there are several types of treatment and it all depends the amount, location and size of warts. The strategy for dealing with the problem varies and it is worth relying on the experience of your gynecologist.”

If the patient chooses not to wait, a cream or ointment can be used, in addition to trying to strengthen immunity: “We know that they appear more quickly in people with immunodeficiency or who have some immunological problem. There is also the option to remove these warts surgically, being more indicated for the procedure the use of laser, the most modern treatment that we currently have.”