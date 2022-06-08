More speculation and rumors about Xbox & Bethesda Showcase surface on the internet

Very calm at this point, several “leaks” are appearing on the internet about Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and some things seem to be too crazy to be true, so be careful with what you will see below.

The Xbox & Bethsda Showcase on June 12, 2022 really makes the gamer media stop by and more and more information from “Leaker & Insider” is making the rounds. Everyone wants to know something somewhere, and the more you speculate, the more likely you are to get it right.

so see Roberto Serranodirectly revealed details about the event and said: “What to Expect from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase”:

Gameplay trailer avowed

Release date of [Fev. metade de 2023] trailer of deathloop

release date of [setembro de 2022] trailer of devil 4 New project announcement trailer Double Fine launch trailer for EverWild

[1. semestre de 2023] Initial trailer of fable

– No release date Gameplay trailer release data Forza Motorsport [fim de 2022] Trailer and release date of Gears of War Remasterend of 2022 gears 6

Teaser Trailer Release Date [??] teaser trailer for new game from id Software [2023] Indiana Jones

Teaser Trailer – Release date [1º trimestre de 2024] New project reveal trailer inXile Cobalt [Steampunk RPG]– Release date of [2023] Release data for the new interactive trailer for Project IO Dragon Story [??] New trailer for Project Oxide Indus Trailer release data for Perfect Dark [Jan. metade de 2024] Revelation Trailer for Project Vonnegut

– Release date of [Sem ETA] Project Midnight reveals trailer for the new one from Compulsion Games New reveal trailer Project Obsidian Gameplay trailer release date for redfall

[ Jan. semestre de 2023] Gameplay trailer release date scorn [outubro de 2022] Sea of ​​​​​​​Thieves

Announcing New Updates – Release Date [2022] New reveal trailer Project Shaolin from Brass Lion Entertainment

– Release date [2023] New reveal trailer Project Stoic Studios Belfrand

– Release date of [2023] Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2

Gameplay Trailer Release Date [ Jan. metade de 2023] release date of Starfield gameplay trailer [Jan. semestre de 2023] STALKER 2

New trailer – Release date [1. semestre de 2023] Gameplay trailer release data for State of Decay 3 [2024] The Elder Scrolls 6

New trailer – release date [2. trimestre de 2024] Release date of the new announcement trailer for Wolfenstein

[2023/24] …Last but not least Ubisoft+ with or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Updates from Contraband, The Outer Worlds 2 and more

That strange cut in the Season 2 reveal stream had two dates in it. 04/27 – When the stream happened 14/06 – When the 2nd Xbox Showcase is going to take place Will we get a Halo reveal of some kind next Tuesday on the 14th? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EEhmPC9yDa — UberNick | SSG (@UberNick) June 7, 2022

This is UberNick, the Xbox Showcase Extended will have 343 Industries also known for showing something about Halo Infinite. Apparently we’ll see a new Battle Royale mode showing, while many Halo fans are waiting for an announcement of a story DLC.

Well, we said that while some predictions seem obvious, others are pretty crazy…. so beware of the hype.