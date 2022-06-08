More speculation and rumors about Xbox & Bethesda Showcase surface on the internet

Very calm at this point, several “leaks” are appearing on the internet about Xbox & Bethesda Showcase and some things seem to be too crazy to be true, so be careful with what you will see below.

The Xbox & Bethsda Showcase on June 12, 2022 really makes the gamer media stop by and more and more information from “Leaker & Insider” is making the rounds. Everyone wants to know something somewhere, and the more you speculate, the more likely you are to get it right.

so see Roberto Serranodirectly revealed details about the event and said: “What to Expect from Xbox & Bethesda Showcase”:

Gameplay trailer avowed
Release date of [Fev. metade de 2023]

trailer of deathloop
release date of [setembro de 2022]

trailer of devil 4

New project announcement trailer Double Fine

launch trailer for EverWild
[1. semestre de 2023]

Initial trailer of fable
– No release date

Gameplay trailer release data Forza Motorsport [fim de 2022]

Trailer and release date of Gears of War Remasterend of 2022

gears 6
Teaser Trailer Release Date [??]

teaser trailer for new game from id Software [2023]

Indiana Jones
Teaser Trailer – Release date [1º trimestre de 2024]

New project reveal trailer inXile Cobalt [Steampunk RPG]– Release date of [2023]

Release data for the new interactive trailer for Project IO Dragon Story [??]

New trailer for Project Oxide Indus

Trailer release data for Perfect Dark [Jan. metade de 2024]

Revelation Trailer for Project Vonnegut
– Release date of [Sem ETA]

Project Midnight reveals trailer for the new one from Compulsion Games

New reveal trailer Project Obsidian

Gameplay trailer release date for redfall
[ Jan. semestre de 2023]

Gameplay trailer release date scorn [outubro de 2022]

Sea of ​​​​​​​Thieves
Announcing New Updates – Release Date [2022]

New reveal trailer Project Shaolin from Brass Lion Entertainment
– Release date [2023]

New reveal trailer Project Stoic Studios Belfrand
– Release date of [2023]

Senua’s Saga Hellblade 2
Gameplay Trailer Release Date [ Jan. metade de 2023]

release date of Starfield gameplay trailer [Jan. semestre de 2023]

STALKER 2
New trailer – Release date [1. semestre de 2023]

Gameplay trailer release data for State of Decay 3 [2024]

The Elder Scrolls 6
New trailer – release date [2. trimestre de 2024]

Release date of the new announcement trailer for Wolfenstein
[2023/24]

…Last but not least

Ubisoft+ with or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Updates from Contraband, The Outer Worlds 2 and more

This is UberNick, the Xbox Showcase Extended will have 343 Industries also known for showing something about Halo Infinite. Apparently we’ll see a new Battle Royale mode showing, while many Halo fans are waiting for an announcement of a story DLC.

Well, we said that while some predictions seem obvious, others are pretty crazy…. so beware of the hype.

