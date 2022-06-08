Motorola Announces Moto G82 and Motorola Edge 30; see price in Brazil | Cell

The Moto G82 (R$2,999) and the Motorola Edge 30 (R$3,999) are Motorola’s latest bets in the Brazilian market. Smartphone prices and details were presented at an event in São Paulo this Tuesday (7th). Both have 5G internet support, which is slowly starting to be installed in the country. It promises speeds between 20 and 100 times faster than the 4G we are used to.

Motorola is number 2 in the domestic mobile phone market, behind only Samsung. The manufacturer has multiplied the number of models in the Moto G line in recent times. The Edge line marks the company’s return to premium smartphones, with features for those looking for the most modern – and willing to pay more for it.

The Moto G82 stands out for display technologies such as the presence of the pOLED panel, which promises greater contrast combined with energy savings. The display is 6.6 inches, Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This feature has become popular in recent times and represents greater fluidity in games or navigation through Android 12 system items.

Motorola highlights the presence of stereo speakers compatible with the Dolby Atmos format, which makes the experience of watching video content or listening to music more immersive – as long as they are equally compatible.

The Moto G82 has the following camera scheme:

50 megapixel main (f/1.8)

8 megapixel ultra wide (f/2.2)

2 megapixel macro (f/2.4)

16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.2)

The datasheet of this Motorola cell phone includes a Snapdragon 695 (Qualcomm) processor with eight cores and a maximum speed of 2.2 GHz; Adreno 619 GPU; 6 GB RAM memory; and 128GB storage with microSD card expansion up to 1TB.

Its 5,000 mAh battery is within the market average. The successor to the Moto G81 comes with a 30W fast charger in the box with the promise of hours of autonomy “in a few minutes”. The manufacturer did not inform exactly which parameter is used to arrive at this declaration.

The G82 has a fingerprint reader on the side and compatibility with NFC, technology that makes the celebrated payment by proximity possible. It also has FM radio.

Android 12 and My UX interface round out the Moto G82’s feature list. We’re talking about the latest version of Google’s system working together with a full-featured look and many customization possibilities. MyUX allows the user to decide colors, button shapes and other details of the graphic elements.

The Moto G82 is sold in black and white.

Motorola Edge 30 for R$3,999

World’s finest. That’s what Motorola says about the Motorola Edge 30, a 5G smartphone that draws attention for the elegance of its design. It lands on the Brazilian market for R$ 3,999 in graphite, blue and rosé colors.

The Edge 30 (no pro) has a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. The feature is highly valued by gamers. There is also compatibility with content in HDR10+ format, whose promise is eye-popping colors and lots of contrast.

Check out the photographic structure of the model:

50 megapixel main (f/1.8)

50 Megapixel Ultra Wide/Macro (f/2.2)

2 megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4)

Front camera (selfies) of 32 megapixels (f/2.3)

The manufacturer highlights a focus system in the main camera that takes advantage of all the pixels, with greater speed to capture important moments in any environment. There is also the presence of OIS stabilization to avoid blurry photos.

Content creators will be able to record 4K videos with the main and hybrid ultra-wide/macro sensors.

The successor to the Motorola Edge 20 repeats the formula of the G82 with stereo speakers and three-dimensional sound due to Dolby Atmos. It gains compatibility with Wi-Fi 6E, a format that is not yet so popular, but that should come with force among consumers looking for more modern and efficient routers.

The data sheet of the new Edge mentions an eight-core Snapdragon 778 (Qualcomm) processor with a maximum speed of 2.5 GHz; Adreno 642L GPU; 8 GB RAM memory; and 256GB non-expandable storage.

The Edge 30 has a 4,020mAh battery and a 33W fast charger. It also runs Android 12 and My UX.

