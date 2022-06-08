Motorola launches Edge 30 and Moto G82 5G in Brazil with pOLED screen and more

On Tuesday night (7), Motorola launched two more new cell phones to the Brazilian market. The Edge 30 arrives as the world’s thinnest 5G phone, while the Moto G82 5G comes with a host of features to make it more premium. Both also have some characteristics in common, such as the screen material and the sound system. TudoCelular followed the details of each one and tells you below.

Motorola Edge 30





The Motorola Edge 30 is the more advanced of the duo. It is ranked as the thinnest 5G smartphone in the world as it is only 6.79 mm thick and weighs 155 grams. In its design, there is still a vertical camera block, with a background in the same color as the cover. On the front is the hole-shaped notch on the screen. The biometric reader is also located on the front, under the display. This device also delivers NFC, for contactless payments.

Table of Contents Screen, hardware and software

cameras

Technical specifications

Screen, hardware and software

cameras

Technical specifications Screen, hardware and software This model has a 6.5-inch pOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution. It is capable of reproducing 1 billion colors and supports HDR10+. It also has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, to increase the fluidity of the system and in compatible games. On the sound side, there are two stereo speakers with three-dimensional sound from Dolby Atmos. In the main technical specifications is the presence of the Snapdragon 778 Plus 5G mobile platform, accompanied by technologies such as the fifth generation mobile network and Wi-Fi 6E. The memories contain 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The battery has 4,020 mAh, accompanied by a 30W TurboPower charger. The Edge 30 comes equipped with native Android 12, under Motorola’s My UX interface. The software stands out for delivering few modifications compared to pure Android and still has Ready For, a feature that transforms the cell phone into a portable PC.

cameras The photo set consists of three rear cameras, led by the main 50 MP. It has optical image stabilization, which allows videos in up to 4K without blur, in addition to a digital zoom that reaches 8 times. The trio is completed by the 50 MP ultrawide sensor, which can also be used in macro mode due to autofocus, and the 2 MP depth sensor, to improve portrait mode. Finally, there is the 32 MP front lens, which also records in 4K.

Technical specifications









6.5 inch pOLED screen Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 Plus Mobile Platform

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

32 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS; f/1.8) 50MP ultrawide + macro sensor (f/2.2) 2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4)

Biometric reader under the screen

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6 and NFC

Ready For Support

4,020mAh battery, with 30W TurboPower charging

Android 12 as operating system

Motorola Moto G82 5G





In the G line, the novelty is the Moto G82 5G. This one is a little less thin and heavier than the more expensive “brother”, with a thickness of 7.99 mm and 173 grams. In this device, the fingerprint reader is on the side, integrated with the power button. Motorola has placed in its intermediary a block of cameras that resembles other models of the brand, with the background in the same color as the cover. At the front, the option was for the hole-punch notch on the screen.

Screen, hardware and software The Moto G82 5G comes with a pOLED screen. However, unlike the Edge, this model has a size of 6.6 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. At the very least, stereo sound is also present here, with two Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers. The main configurations have the Snapdragon 695 mobile platform, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expanding by a microSD card up to 1 TB. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, with a TurboPower 30W charger. Its operating system is also Android 12, with the My UX interface practically unchanged. The highlight of the software is the famous gestures to control the device. However, there is no Ready For here.

cameras The G82’s camera set consists of three rear sensors, of which the main one has 50 MP and also has optical image stabilization, to reduce the blur of the videos – which are limited to Full HD at 60 fps. In addition to it, there is also an 8 MP hybrid lens that serves as an ultrawide and depth sensor, for use in portrait mode. Finally, there is the 2 MP macro camera. On the front, there is a 16 MP front, with support for video recordings in Full HD at 30 fps.

Technical specifications









6.6 inch pOLED screen Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Mobile Platform

6 GB of RAM memory

128 GB of internal storage

Expansion via microSD card up to 1 TB

16 MP front camera (f/2.4)

Triple rear camera: 50 MP main sensor (OIS; f/1.8) Ultrawide sensor + 8 MP depth (f/2.2) 2 MP macro sensor (f/2.4)

Side biometric reader

Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 and NFC

5,000mAh battery, with 30W TurboPower charging

Android 12 as operating system

















Motorola

29 Apr

















Motorola

27 Apr



prices and availability





The Motorola Edge 30 comes in three color options – graphite, blue and pink – while the Moto G82 5G will have two alternatives – black and white. Both cell phones became available in Brazil as of this Tuesday (7). There will also be a launch promotion. When purchasing an Edge 30 until August 14, both at Motorola’s official online store and at Motostores, the consumer will receive a Moto Buds 85 Bluetooth headset. Check the suggested prices: Motorola Edge 30: BRL 3,999

Motorola Moto G82 5G: R$ 2,999 So, did you like Motorola’s new smartphones for the domestic market? Comment with us!