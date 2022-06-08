My family got covid. So why do we test negative? – Health

As a science journalist, I have read dozens of research articles on the Covid-19 and I’ve interviewed so many virologists, infectious disease physicians, and immunologists over the past two years that I’ve lost count. But nothing prepared me for what happened after my 7-year-old daughter tested positive for Covid-19 nearly two weeks ago.

It all started the way you might expect: one Sunday night, my daughter had fever. The next morning, we received an email informing us that she had been exposed to the coronavirus on Friday at school. She did a rapid antigen test, which quickly came back positive. I resigned myself to the possibility that the whole family would finally have Covid-19.

But we didn’t – not exactly. I, for one, never developed symptoms or tested positive. The day my daughter tested positive, my 11-year-old son announced that he was not feeling well and began to develop classic coronavirus symptoms: headache, fatigue, sore throat, coryza. Two days later, my husband had a sore throat and a stuffy nose. However, despite testing each other daily for seven days in a row, my husband and son have never tested positive for covid-19 — including in PCR tests performed on my son’s fifth day of symptoms and my husband’s third. (And yes, we also use throat swabs.)

We racked our brains to know what could have happened: did my husband and son get covid, even though they never tested positive? Or did they have another virus that caused identical symptoms and infected them shortly after being exposed to Covid-19? (Our pediatrician said this was unlikely.) Why didn’t I get sick? I called specialists in immunology, microbiology and virology to get their opinions.

Vaccination changes the way your body reacts to the virus

One of the first questions the experts asked me was whether my family had been vaccinated. Yes, I said: my husband and I are vaccinated and booster shots, and our children are vaccinated but not yet on booster shots. This is a relevant question because if you’re exposed to the virus that causes Covid-19, “your immune system kicks in a lot faster if you’re vaccinated than if you’re not,” said Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist at Johns Hopkins. Center for Health Security in Baltimore. And that quick response changes everything that happens next.

First, the rapid immune reaction slows down the rate of viral reproduction and spread. “That’s what vaccines are for — to educate your immune system so that it fights off invaders before they can quickly replicate,” Gronvall said. Because the virus doesn’t replicate as quickly in vaccinated people, they may be less likely to test positive for Covid-19 after exposure to the coronavirus, because their immune system “keeps the viral load below the detection level,” said Juliet Morrison. , a microbiologist at the University of California, Riverside.

It’s possible, then, that my husband and son caught Covid-19, but their vaccinated immune systems fended off the infection so well that they never had enough viral proteins in their nose or throat to test positive. And their ongoing negative tests likely mean they were never very contagious, Morrison said.

Still, my husband and son followed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says that if you’re vaccinated, you’ve been exposed to covid-19 and develop symptoms but test negative, must continue wearing mask around other people for 10 days. In fact, everyone at home who was symptomatic was quarantined for seven days. I had some compromises, but I wore an N95 or KF94 mask when I left in case I was incubating an infection.

To reduce the spread among family members, we opened windows, ate outside, and wore masks when we remembered — but I’ll be honest and admit that our precautions relaxed after a few days, especially when my husband and son also developed symptoms.

You may feel bad even if the virus is under control

If my husband and son never tested positive, why did they feel bad? Even if a vaccinated person doesn’t have much virus in their body, they can still have powerful symptoms of covid, experts said. That’s because many symptoms — fever, malaise, runny nose, fatigue — are actually caused by the immune system’s response to the virus, not the virus itself, said Dr. Gronvall.

And as for why I feel good, Dr. Morrison said maybe my immune system fought off the virus so quickly that I didn’t even have a chance to feel bad. “It looks to me like you’ve been really exposed,” said Dr. Morrison. But, she explained, maybe I had high levels of antibodies to the vaccine or immune cells called T cells that were able to kill the invading virus before it had a chance to alert the parts of my immune system that would incite symptoms.

All that said, no one knows exactly what happened to me, my son or my husband. When it comes to understanding how Covid-19 affects the body, “there are so many open questions,” said Raul Andino, a virologist at the University of California, San Francisco, and people can have different experiences for many different reasons. For example, said Dr. Andino, it is possible that the virus was replicating in parts of my husband’s or my son’s body that the tests did not reach. Research suggests that the coronavirus can replicate in the pancreas, heart, brain, kidneys and other organsalthough vaccination can reduce the chance of the virus spreading outside the respiratory system.

My family is not the only one who has had the bizarre experience of developing coronavirus symptoms but testing negative repeatedly. The Doctor. Andino said he and his colleagues are conducting studies in which they repeatedly follow and test entire families after a person in the household tests positive for Covid-19. “What we see is exactly what you described — that some people in the house don’t test positive,” even though they have symptoms, he said. When I asked my Instagram followers if they had an experience like my family’s, I got dozens of “yes” answers and stories that sounded a lot like ours.

Most people with covid-19 exposure and symptoms will test positive eventually.

The experts I spoke with also made a very important point: there is a difference between never testing positive and not testing positive yet. My husband and son continued to test themselves for a week after they developed symptoms, so my sources said it’s unlikely they would test positive. But many people only test for a few days, and frustratingly, you can’t draw clear conclusions from just a few negative tests.

As I said earlier, when people are vaccinated against Covid-19, their immune systems are primed to fight it off quickly, and they often develop symptoms earlier than unvaccinated people—a few days before they can test positive. So when people test themselves just days after symptoms develop, their negative results don’t necessarily mean they don’t have covid-19. However, some people assume at this point that they don’t have the coronavirus and stop taking precautions. “They can relax protective measures when they are still spreading a lot of virus,” said Gronvall.

In light of these findings, Dr. Gronvall said that, ideally, people who have received two or three doses of the vaccine should be tested as soon as they begin to develop symptoms, but continue to test themselves on the fourth or fifth day of symptoms, as tests that came back negative before that could be falsely reassuring. To do this, however, you need access to a lot of tests. Fortunately, you can now get a third round of free covid-19 testing through the US government, and there may also be free testing locations near you.

As for our family, they are all fully recovered. The mystery of what happened in our home continues to consume me, but it is overcome by my relief that we had such a mild experience – and for that we have our Covid-19 shots to thank. / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES