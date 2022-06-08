Off the radar: new Xiaomi Poco C40 brings unknown chip and dual camera

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Off the radar: new Xiaomi Poco C40 brings unknown chip and dual camera 4 Views


Image: Playback\Unsplash

The launch was expected for June 16, but Xiaomi decided to take everyone by surprise and launched today (6), in Vietnam, its newest smartphone, the Poco C40 — right on the day that Apple held its annual conference and released a series of products.

Some features drew attention in the new model. The first of these is its processor, from a little-known Chinese manufacturer. The second is its (pretty) big battery.

The JR510 processor, from China’s JLQ Technology, has eight cores up to 2 GHz. The model’s specification list has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage, with support for a microSD memory card, a 6.7-inch screen with HD+ resolution (1650 x 720 pixels) and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

The smartphone has a dual 13-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. And its battery, a strong point, has 6,000 mAh, which offers good autonomy.

Its look is boxy on the sides, with the rear cameras inside a black rectangle. On the front, there is a notch (notch) in the shape of a drop to store the front camera. The top of the device has a P2 port for headphones. Available colors are yellow, black and green.

Subscribe to Gizmodo's newsletter

The Poco C40 has already been approved by Anatel, but there is still no release date for Brazil.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Project M is revealed with realistic graphics in Unreal Engine 5

In the best Quantic Dream style, Project M, a game recently announced by developer NCSOFT, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved