Official Poco C40 with 6.71 “screen and 6,000 mAh battery – All in Technology

The affordable Xiaomi POCO C40 will start sales on the 16th, but the model has just been made official by the brand’s branch in Vietnam. It comes with a 6.71″ IPS LCD screen and its display features HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 5MP front camera.
On the back, the POCO X40 has a camera design very similar to other models of the brand. In practice, there is a 13MP main lens, a 2MP auxiliary sensor and an LED flash. In addition, it includes a super 6,000 mAh battery that supports charging at up to 18W speed.
In hardware, POCO surprised by not including any chips from MediaTek, Qualcomm or Unisoc. Instead, the Chinese company preferred the JR510 from JLQ Technology, a Shanghai-based chip maker not known in Brazil. In any case, the chip has a maximum core of up to 2 GHz and is supposedly on par with the Helio G35.
Main specifications:
- Screen: IPS LCD, 6.71 inches, HD+ resolution;
- Processor: JLQ JR510;
- RAM: 4 GB
- Internal storage: 64 GB
- Frontal camera: 5 MP
- Rear cameras: 13 MP (main) + 2 MP (depth)
- Drums: 6,000 mAh with 18W recharge (10W adapter included)
- Others: Rear biometric reader, P2 connector, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0
The Poco C40 is up for pre-sale in Vietnam for VND 3,490,000.