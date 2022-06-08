Pandemic advanced puberty for girls: how to deal with it?

In addition to covid-19 and all the sad deaths, another symptom that the coronavirus pandemic has left is the onset of puberty. Whether it’s the emotional stress caused by distancing or lack of physical exercise, the fact is that excess body fat is one of the factors that lead to precocious puberty.

Today, a number of girls with an average of 11.7 years are menstruating and it is not always possible to reverse the situation, as many were only diagnosed after the isolation was relaxed.

I don’t remember exactly, but I think my first period happened between my 13-14 years old, 40 years ago. Before the red blood ran down the vagina and stained the sheet, the signs, those little spots that resemble coffee grounds, had already left their marks months before on some panties, which I made a point of hiding in the closet.

Ashamed of what was happening in the “Netherlands” – maybe an illness, something I’d done wrong, the result of some hot rubbing done in secret? I wasn’t aware of any of the signs, and of course, as some panties disappeared from the drawer, my mom found them.

Then he went to face the external absorbents, get used to the cramps, prevent the clothes from leaving traces. And, even though my father gave me 500 cruzeiros because I became a “lady”, which I thought was nice – it was the way he knew how to celebrate – I can’t say I was proud, nor that I thought it was great to menstruate.

Blood is a fundamental element of life, which is present from birth to death. It became a vitalizing and sacred element, being part of rituals to celebrate the relationship with gods and spirits.

In prehistory menstrual blood appears as magical and mystical. Women, and they alone, possessed something that flowed spontaneously for a few days and, inexplicably, didn’t make them weak, wasn’t painful, let alone deadly.

An incomprehensible and inexplicable phenomenon – which generated some fear and, therefore, was incorporated into the terrain of ‘magic, sorcery and alchemy’. The woman, throughout history, with her monthly bleeding, has assumed the most diverse roles: seer, counselor, witch, sorceress. But this original sense of the magical and mysterious power of menstrual blood has changed and become impure and must be kept secret.

To get an idea, in antiquity, menstrual blood came to be seen as poisonous. Pliny, “the old man” (AD 79) in his treatise on natural history, said that the presence of a menstruating woman would cause the new wine to turn sour, the seeds to become sterile.

Fruit falling from trees, garden plants withering. “Menstrual fluid can blunt a steel blade, kill a swarm of bees, instantly rust iron and brass from the offensive odor, and make dogs mad if they taste the same, making their bite venomous and incurable.”

In many cultures menstruating women were isolated, could not be touched, or were forbidden to work. In the 18th century the British Medical Journal published: “It is undoubted that meat is corrupted when touched by a woman in the period of the Rules”, based on 2 cases of hams spoiling when in contact with menstruating women.

The naturalization of menstruation is recent, but it is still far from demystifying such deep-rooted taboos and beliefs. Many women avoid having sex during this phase of their cycle, out of sheer embarrassment.

In theory, sexual intercourse during menstruation does not cause any harm to health, as long as it is performed with a condom, in order to avoid contamination of some STIs.

If for young and adult women it is already difficult to demystify menstrual blood, just imagine, this “demonic weight” falling on 11-year-old girls.

Depending on the hormonal assessment and bone age, sometimes it is no longer possible to pause and slow down the process.

There is an urgent need for sex education to prepare our children for the changes that will come with puberty.

More than that, it is necessary that menstruation is seen only as part of the cycle, and not as a period full of problems, that the egg does not “explode” in the uterus, that you can eat mango, drink milk, wash your hair, walk barefoot and bake a cake, that he won’t ‘sun’ just because you have blood between your legs.

Many changes will take place, such as the awakening of love, the need for group acceptance, concern with aesthetic standards, lack of interest in school tasks. Transforming this already sensitive period into something dark and frightening will not help at all.