“peak blood pressure, stroke and lung cancer”

Mauro Machado, through twitter, revealed a medical diagnosis; Singer’s father remains hospitalized

Photo: reproduction/official Instagram of Anitta
Everything came to light after, last Sunday (5), the brazilian muse shared with his followers a message that left in the air some concern, but at first, indecipherable. Due to the great repercussion of the post, on Monday (6), anita revealed to fans what the outburst was all about:

“We chose not to say anything before because everything happened very suddenly and I had a delicate surgery ahead of me. Today we woke up with good answers and we just have to say thank you. God of the impossible and miracles. Thank you for everyone’s love.”

On the afternoon of this Tuesday (7), Mauro Machadofather of the singer anitaused the twitter to update your health status to your fans:

“I’ve been panting for months. Sinusitis? Covid? Lung? Tiredness and Doubts. I did tests exams I cured some. But always badly. I did some candomblecista acts to find out. In SP for a routine exam. I had a peak pressure I had a stroke. Reasons? I did exams . Lung cancer. Stroke. Surgery and hope for biopsy”

the father of anita remains hospitalized and even hospitalized, is active on social media. This Tuesday (7), he shared with his followers a story on Instagram in which it said: “A short summary of tense days. Pressure days 15 by 20”.

In the same week that anita was honored with a wax statue in New York, received the news of her father’s health problem. The artist constantly communicates with her fans through social networks:

“Believe in science, people. Appreciate the doctors of our Brazil. Today I’m going to pray a lot but it’s for ALL health professionals. May they be valued. Them and their teachers as I always say. Amen”, wrote in one of his posts.

