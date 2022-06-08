Petrolina begins to apply second booster dose to new audiences

After the announcement by the Government of Pernambuco, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) expanded vaccination against Covid-19 to two audiences in Petrolina. Now, health workers and the population aged 50 and over will be entitled to receive the second booster dose (fourth dose).

This Tuesday (7), health professionals will be able to look for vaccination centers to receive the booster. The population over 50 years old must wait for the arrival of new doses. The folder points out that it will later disclose the start date of immunization for this audience. It is worth stressing that it is necessary to be four months apart from the first booster (third dose).

Vaccines are available at Basic Health Units (UBSs) from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 12 pm and from 2 pm to 4:45 pm (in urban areas), and from 8 am to 12:45 pm (in rural areas). In addition, a team continues with the extra vaccination pole at the Josepha Coelho Municipal Park, from 8 am to 5 pm, from Wednesday to Saturday. To be vaccinated, all you need to do is show up at the location with a photo ID, SUS or CPF card and vaccination card. For health workers, it is necessary to bring a document that proves the employment relationship or class council card.