PF launches operation against embezzlement of health funds during a pandemic at RMVale

On the morning of this Tuesday (7), the Federal Police launched Operation Colludere against the embezzlement of federal public funds during the pandemic. According to the PF investigation, irregularities were found in the Municipality of Bananal in the period from 2019 to 2020.

During the operation, the PF fulfills seven search and seizure warrants in the cities of Bananal, Lorena, Piquete, Roseira, Taubaté and Barra Mansa (RJ). In all, 34 federal police officers were mobilized.

Investigations by the Federal Police detected irregularities in the hiring of a social organization to provide health management services in Bananal. There were evidences that the hiring was directed to a specific company. The investigated may answer for the crimes of fraud in bids, document forgery, embezzlement and criminal association.

It was also found that the contracted entity took over all the health services in the municipality, “quarterizing” about 60% of the contract value for a particular company, which, in addition to not operating at the registered address, does not have registered employees, is not registered. in the CNES and does not have as its main or secondary activity the provision of outpatient medical services.

According to the PF, there was also the subcontracting of a company whose partner is a member of the Board of Directors of the entity, in addition to irregularities in the documentation and in the evidence of the execution of the services in charge of the main company providing medical services, in addition to signs of oversizing production reported in the invoices and payment for services not rendered.