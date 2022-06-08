Pirate Gary Bowser was sentenced to prison for setting an example

According to court documents in the Nintendo and pirate Gary Bowser case, their 40-month effective prison sentence was intended as a warning to try to deter others from committing similar crimes.

Bowser found out in February 2022 that he would serve a 40-month prison sentence for distributing and selling devices that enable piracy on Nintendo consoles. As discovered by Axios and Kotaku, the judge established this sentence as a warning to others.

Judge Robert Lasnik and Nintendo’s lawyers talked about how this case could serve as an example for other pirates and the appeals of Bowser’s lawyers, who alleged health problems for the client and recalled that he has already served 16 months in prison on waiting for judgment.

Bowser uses a wheelchair to get around, due to a problem with a feather that requires constant treatment, and he lost more than 40kg while in prison. This was presented to the judge as reasons not to send him back to prison.

Before the court, Bowser said that the experience was very traumatic and that after 6 months in confinement due to COVID, he spent 16 months in a small cell without visits and says that the whole situation and the case is affecting his health.

Bowser’s lawyers said he’d amassed close to $320,000 over 7 years, far below the $14.5 million claimed as fines ($4.5 million in this case and $10 million in a civil suit advanced by Nintendo).

Nintendo’s lawyers said Bowser should spend 5 years in prison and that paying $65 million would be fairer, as his team’s constant efforts to allow piracy on the company’s systems forced a constant response from Nintendo to upgrade hardware and software, even releasing a new version of the console to stop piracy.

Furthermore, the judge did not like the idea of ​​trying to pass the pirates off as the “little one” fighting a giant one and that these crimes cannot be encouraged and this will be done through nothing more than exemplary penalties.