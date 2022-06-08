Police officer has ongoing cardiac arrest, is rescued and taken to ICU

A 37-year-old civil police officer needed to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Asa Norte after suffering cardiac arrest. Péricles Mendonça de Rezende Júnior was participating in the fifth edition of the Special Tactical Operations Course (Cote), of the Civil Police of the Federal District (PCDF). The episode took place last Sunday afternoon (5/6).

The agent, who is 1.80 meters tall and weighs 80 kg, was doing a float test around 3:25 pm in a five-meter deep pool, when he began to submerge. The exercise, which had the participation of 13 students seeking a place in the Division of Special Operations (DOE), was supervised by 17 instructors and accompanied by a doctor from the corporation.

The tests were carried out at the Cláudio Coutinho Aquatic Complex, in the central area of ​​Brasília. According to the monitors, Junior was one of the candidates with the best performance in the activities.

“I was watching everything outside the pool. He performed all the previous exams, had medical follow-up and showed no signs of weakness. However, after about four minutes in the test, it began to sink. I realized it at the time and gave help immediately”, described Rafael Sena, a doctor at PCDF, in an interview with metropolises.

“The student was pulled out of the water in a few seconds. I identified that it was cardiac arrest and started emergency maneuvers. I called Samu and the Fire Department. After a few moments, his heart started beating again and he was forwarded, in a critical but stable condition, to the hospital”, he added. Before the accident, the officer participated in other activities, such as jumping and simulating the rescue of victims at the bottom of the pool, both of which were successfully completed.

Pericles Junior remains in the ICU with no expected discharge. Despite the severity, Sena clarified that his health remains stable. An occurrence was registered this Monday (6/6) at the 5th Police Station (Central Area), and investigations will be conducted by the General Police Internal Affairs.

The course

The V Special Tactical Operations Course is promoted by the PCDF’s Special Operations Division. As a requirement for registration and participation in the event, candidates must present a medical certificate, exams and relevant reports that authorize them to participate in the training.

The documentation is presented even before the Physical Aptitude Test (TAF) is carried out. The recruitment seeks to form a reserve register of special tactical operators. In the notice, the corporation warns that there are “high intensity exercises”. The duration of the Cote can vary from 45 to 60 days, in an internship regime.

The objective is to train police officers to act in extreme circumstances, such as hostage rescues, among other occurrences characterized as critical, high-risk and complex police situations. Scenarios of likely occasions are played during the Cote. Candidates present themselves voluntarily and do not earn an increase in remuneration.

“The activities are not created according to our will, but we obey legal foundations, doctrines and international recommendations. We need to simulate situations that reproduce the reality experienced in the daily life of the DOE and make the policeman able to protect not only the victims of the occurrences, but the author himself in adverse conditions”, highlighted the director of the Special Operations Division, delegate Edson Medina.

Medina says that in tasks considered more delicate, the corporation mobilizes up to two doctors. “All activities are accompanied by a doctor, who is on standby throughout the exercise. Students also take exams and are accompanied while they participate in the specialization. Our instructors are trained and qualified to act in any situation. We even have an emergency plan in case of accidents, and it is even possible to trigger the helicopter”, he concluded.