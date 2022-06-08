Portability is a consumer alternative, say experts – Money Times

Faced with the possibility of a readjustment in the rates of health insurance, specialists in personal finances remind that any consumer can make the portability of their plan to maintain the service. But they reiterate that it is unlikely that there will be a significant increase in fees for services.

The change can be to another plan from the same operator or to a different operator. This “without the need to fulfill new grace periods or temporary partial coverage required and already fulfilled in the original plan”, explains Fabio Louzada, CNPI analyst and founder of the Eu me banco school.

According to Anab (National Association of Benefit Administrators), 83% of Brazilians value or wish to have health plans – this is also the percentage of health plan beneficiaries afraid of losing the benefit, according to a survey carried out between March and April of this year. year.

In 2021, the benefit was considered the third greatest achievement of Brazilians, in the age group over 50 years. The benefit is second only to home ownership in importance. In addition, 47% of beneficiaries had to adjust their budget in the last year in order not to lose the benefit, according to the study.

Alessandro Acayaba de Toledo, president of Anab, explains that to be able to carry out the portability of the service, it is necessary to meet some prerequisites. Among them are:

Have a health plan contracted from 01/01/1999 or adapted to the Health Plans Law;

Have an active contract;

Be up to date with monthly payments;

Have fulfilled the minimum period of permanence in the plan

other solutions

In the last month, the ANS changed the ceiling for readjusting the prices of individual health plans, to 15.5% in 2022 until April 2023.

Fabio Louzada, assesses that the price of the health plan rising could further compromise the budget of families. “The average salary of the population has not gone up, while inflation continues to rise, compromising the budget, and the health plan will now also have an impact”, he recalls.

In addition to the portability of the service, the analyst emphasizes the importance of the SUS (Unified Health System) for medical treatments, and the emergency reserveto be prepared in case of any unforeseen event.

No panic

In addition to measures to avoid a price overload for the final consumer, it is important to remember that companies with participation in the health insurance market are limited to the agency’s new readjustment ceiling.

A value that accumulates two readjustments, since in 2021 the value defined was negative, a reduction limit of up to 8% in the value of the plans.

The possibility and increase in rates, however, will not necessarily revert to a real readjustmentsince each company will carry out its own cost assessment.

“Companies may see an increase in claims and suffer from a reduction in the number of lives served”, explains Alexandre Sgarbi, Health Industry Leader at Peers Consulting.

According to Sgarbi, it is first necessary to understand how companies will react, because a price increase does not necessarily represent an increase in revenue.

Furthermore, in a context of inflationary pressure, the increase in frequent users of the SUS (Unified Health System) is a possibility in the health sector. Meanwhile, Gustavo Pazos, an analyst at Warren, agrees that it will be possible to perceive a “change of chairs”.

“The customer goes where the rates are lower, so it’s up to each company to price the value of the individual plan to calculate whether the increase will necessarily translate into an increase in revenue”, he explains.

Join our Telegram!

Join the group of Money Times on Telegram. You access the news in real time and can still participate in discussions related to the main topics in Brazil and the world. Join our group on Telegram now!