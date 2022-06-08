Project M is revealed with realistic graphics in Unreal Engine 5

In the best Quantic Dream style, Project M, a game recently announced by developer NCSOFT, promises to impress with its next-generation graphics. The game, which will be based on the Unreal Engine 5 engine, will be released for consoles and will arrive with a dynamic and immersive narrative system.

The title was revealed through a gameplay trailer, where you can see more details about the plot, mechanics, motion capture processes and 3D scanning of faces. According to the images, Project M – a possible tentative name – will bring together science fiction and investigation scenarios, highlighting the transition between characters and the stories that connect.

As with games like Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, the game from the South Korean studio will bet on a cinematic atmosphere. In addition to containing advanced visual aspects, it should invest in a rich art direction, recreating real areas of the country and working with camera resources, original OST, lighting and others.

Check out the trailer below:

Project M still has no release date or compatible platforms.

More details about Project M

Project M will be a revenge story and will have, as a background, the death of the protagonist’s wife under mysterious circumstances. During the campaign, players will explore urban areas, make decisions based on quick-time events, and enjoy complete freedom in a non-linear narrative.

What did you think of the presentation? Do you believe that the game will be revolutionary for the category of interactive plots? Leave your opinion in the comments.