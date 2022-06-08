PS Store will have a new selection of offers this Wednesday (08)

Sony is preparing a new selection of offers on the PS Store for this Wednesday (08) and will bring a catalog with more than 1,500 games, DLCs, expansions and more. Among the names of the time, players can look forward to Assassin’s Creed Origins, Battlefield 2042, Cuphead, Guilty Gear Strive, Resident Evil Village and many other PS4 and PS5 titles.
The new promotion will be available until 4:00 am (Brasília time) June 23 — more information will be released throughout the day. In the meantime, check out some of the games on the list below:
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- battlefield 2042
- Beyond: Two Souls
- bloodborne
- borderlands 3
- bugsnax
- cuphead
- Dark Souls II
- Dark Souls III
- Days Gone
- dead by daylight
- Death’s Door
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- DiRT 4
- Doom Eternal
- Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition
- Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
- Guilty Gear Strive
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Just Dance 2022
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- Need for Speed Heat
- Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
- Nioh
- Nioh 2
- OlliOlli World
- One Piece World Seeker
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat
- Persona 5 Royal
- Resident Evil Village
The complete catalog will probably arrive in the afternoon on the Brazilian PS Store. This looks like an interesting opportunity to acquire outstanding games and expand your library (if the prices are attractive).
Riders Republic is on PS Store Sale of the Week
If you’re thinking about buying Riders Republic, here’s a nice tip: Ubisoft’s extreme sports game is on PS Store’s Deal of the Week and has a 60% discount until next Thursday (09). Know more!