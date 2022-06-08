PS Store will have a new selection of offers this Wednesday (08)

Sony is preparing a new selection of offers on the PS Store for this Wednesday (08) and will bring a catalog with more than 1,500 games, DLCs, expansions and more. Among the names of the time, players can look forward to Assassin’s Creed Origins, Battlefield 2042, Cuphead, Guilty Gear Strive, Resident Evil Village and many other PS4 and PS5 titles.

The new promotion will be available until 4:00 am (Brasília time) June 23 — more information will be released throughout the day. In the meantime, check out some of the games on the list below:

Ark: Survival Evolved

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Origins

battlefield 2042

Beyond: Two Souls

bloodborne

borderlands 3

bugsnax

cuphead

Dark Souls II

Dark Souls III

Days Gone

dead by daylight

Death’s Door

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition

DiRT 4

Doom Eternal

Dragon Age: Inquisition — Game of the Year Edition

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Guilty Gear Strive

Horizon Zero Dawn

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Just Dance 2022

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Need for Speed ​​Heat

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Nioh

Nioh 2

OlliOlli World

One Piece World Seeker

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Persona 5 Royal

Resident Evil Village

The complete catalog will probably arrive in the afternoon on the Brazilian PS Store. This looks like an interesting opportunity to acquire outstanding games and expand your library (if the prices are attractive).

Riders Republic is on PS Store Sale of the Week

If you’re thinking about buying Riders Republic, here’s a nice tip: Ubisoft’s extreme sports game is on PS Store’s Deal of the Week and has a 60% discount until next Thursday (09). Know more!