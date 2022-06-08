PSFs will have extended hours for vaccination in Lucas do Rio Verde

The Lucas do Rio Verde Health Department will promote a new special action to vaccinate the target audience against flu and measles (see below for priority groups).

Immunization takes place on the 8th, at PSFs V (Pioneiro), XIII Parque das Américas and XV (Fujii), on the 9th, at PSFs Rio Verde and PSF X (Jardim Cerrado). In these units the hours will be extended from 17:00 to 20:30.

Important to remember, that on these days and times, doses of routine vaccines and adult and pediatric Covid-19 will also be available.

The Health Department reinforces that the PSF vaccine rooms are open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 1 pm to 4:30 pm. At Tessele, the unit also works on Saturday and Sunday, from 1 pm to 5:30 pm.

More on Lucas do Rio Verde:

Influenza and Measles vaccines can be given simultaneously. Only patients who have contracted Covid-19 in the last 30 days should defer immunization. It is worth noting that children aged 5 to 11 years need to give a 15-day interval between Covid-19 vaccines and other vaccines.

MEASLES:

Measles vaccination is available for children aged six months to four years (under five years) and vaccination updates for health workers.

THE FLU:

Influenza can be vaccinated:

• Elderly people over 60 years of age

• Health workers (bring proof of work)

• Children from 6 months to under 5 years of age

• Pregnant and postpartum women

• Education workers

• People with permanent disabilities

• Truckers

• Public transport workers

• Security and rescue forces

• Employees of the deprivation of liberty system

• People with comorbidities (diseases: chronic respiratory, chronic heart, chronic kidney, chronic liver, chronic neurological, diabetes, immunosuppression, transplanted, people with trisomies)

Covid Target Audience:

1st and 2nd dose – general public over 12 years old

3rd dose – immunosuppressed patients over 12 years of age or general public over 18 years of age

4th dose – immunosuppressed and elderly over 50 years

1st and 2nd doses – 5 to 11 years and immunosuppressed children (pediatric Pfizer)

1st and 2nd doses – 6 to 11 years (pediatric Coronavac)

Related