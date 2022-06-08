Research shows how difficult it will be for people to maintain health plans

The National Association of Benefit Administrators (Anab) released a survey this Monday, 6th, in which it concludes that 47% of Brazilians had difficulties and had to adjust the budget to be able to pay the health insurance in 2021. And last year the prices of plans fell by 8.2%. The survey also reveals that interest in portability grew by 12.5% ​​and that 83% of people are afraid of losing the benefit. If it was already difficult to pay tuition in 2021, what will it be like now in the face of a 15.5% readjustment only in individual plans? The research reinforces the thesis of some financial market analysts that the proposed increases for 2022 can be bad for companies precisely because of the difficulty of the beneficiaries in honoring the installments. Year-to-date, the shares of hapvida and Qualicorp fall by 42% and 32%, respectively.

