Resident Evil 2 and 3 on PS5 appear in the PSN database; know the size

The PlayStation Game Size account revealed on Twitter that the remakes of Resident Evil 2 and resident evil 3 are already in the PSN database.

That means games should be out soon. the size of RE2 is 21,834 GB and that of RE3 is 20,480 GB (disregarding possible updates). It’s not clear, but Resident Evil 7 biohazard it also appears to be in the bank, but it is not possible to know its size.

The three games do not yet have a release date, but the upgrade is free and saves can be transferred. Also, physical editions are not planned.

It is possible that the three games will be released ‘by surprise’ during the Capcom Showcase on June 13th.