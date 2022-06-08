Rumor: Hideo Kojima’s New Horror Game Dubbed “Overdose”, Will It Be Xbox Exclusive?

Tom Handerson is a very reliable and respected leaker in the industry, now it has brought some news to one of the sect projects of the Hideo Kojima. According to the new information it will be a horror game entitled “overdose“.

In short, the creative mind behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding is working on a new title currently called “Overdose”. Tom claims that the first images were sent to him, but that he will guarantee the anonymity of the source. In them is seen something like Mama from Death Stranding wearing a blue dress. The game, however, Doesn’t look like Death Stranding 2 and only introduces the actress who played Mama, Margaret Quelley.

The video in question still shows such a character transiting through dark hallways with a flashlight in third personbut it has been suggested that the game can also be played in first person. A scare at the end of the footage shows “GAMEOVER” followed by “A Hideo Kojima Game”… “OVERDOSE”.

According to Jeff Grubb, on another occasion, Kojima is in talks with Xbox for the company to publish his next game. Tom couldn’t verify that this deal was finalized, it looks like something must be announced soon. Tom still believes there is a chance he will be shown at the Summer Games Fest or Xbox and Bethesda showcase.

