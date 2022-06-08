Sandy announces new shows in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro; see how to buy – Emais

Sandy announced new dates for her tour in Brazil, which marks the singer’s return to the stage after three years. Photo: Bruno Rangel

The singer Sandy announced this Tuesday, 7th, that it will extra presentations of his tour in the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiroafter previously scheduled shows in the capitals were sold out.

She takes the stage in the day September 28 at the Unimed Space, former Espaço das Américas, in the west of São Paulo. Tickets go on sale this Friday, the 10th, at 12 pm, on the Ticket360 website.

In Rio de Janeiro, Sandy performs in august 28. Information about the location and opening of sales has not yet been released by the singer’s advice, but her other presentation in the city, scheduled for the 27th, will take place on Qualistagein Barra da Tijuca, and was sold by Eventim.

The tour marks the singer’s return to the stage after three years and is scheduled to debut on August 5, at Red Eventos, in Jaguariúna, metropolitan region of Campinas. Check out the schedule of shows with the new dates:

Sandy’s concert schedule:

Aug 5 (Friday) – Tour preview – Jaguariúna-SP (Red Eventos)

Aug 18 (Thursday) – Tour debut – São Paulo (Unimed Space)

Aug 19 (Friday) – São Paulo (Unimed Space)

Aug 27 (Saturday) – Rio de Janeiro (Qualistage)

Aug 28 (Sunday) – Rio de Janeiro – EXTRA SHOW

Sep/16 (Friday) – Porto Alegre (Gigantinho)

September 23 (Friday) – Florianópolis (Music Park)

September 24 (Saturday) – Curitiba (Unimed Expo)

Sep/28 (Wednesday) – São Paulo (Espaço Unimed) – EXTRA SHOW

Oct 8 (Saturday) – Recife (Classic Hall)

October 9 (Sunday) – Christmas (Riachuelo Theater)

Oct/21 (Friday) – Brasília (Ulysses Guimarães Theater)

Oct/22 ​​(Saturday) – Goiânia (Puc)

Oct/28 (Friday) – Belo Horizonte (Expo Minas)

November 11 (Friday) – São José dos Campos-SP (Farmaconde)

18/Nov (Friday) – Ribeirão Preto-SP (Centro de Eventos Ribeirão Shopping)

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais