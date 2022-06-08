Sesa studies three doses of Janssen for adults and four for the elderly in ES

Photo: Disclosure





O Holy Spirit face the expansion of 5th wave of cases of Covid-19. The reason, the circulation of the variant omicron and its subvariants. To reinforce the protection of the population of Espírito Santo who received the immunizing agent from Janssenthe Secretary of State for Health is studying the expansion of the vaccination schedule. The idea, according to secretary Nésio Fernandes, is to adopt the same one used for the administration of AstraZeneca.

“We are heading towards gathering convictions in the perspective that the primary regimen in the context of the Ômicron variant should be known as a 3-dose regimen. Including Janssen’s own vaccine. We have already opened the internal debate with the technical areas of the secretariat in the perspective that we recognize that the Janssen vaccine schedule is the same as that adopted by Astrazeneca.

If the technical understanding is to expand Janssen’s offer of doses, elderly should receive four doses and adults three. As soon as this happens, the population will be informed and the vaccination of both groups can be opened, as the secretary said. During a press conference on Monday afternoon (07), Nésio said that the moment requires greater care.

“In the context of the arrival of Ômicron, which has an important vaccine leak for mild cases, in the context of one and two doses, we need to communicate to the population that those who have two doses have a much higher risk of infection at this time than the people who were immunized with three and four doses”, he pointed out.

Slow vaccination rate in ES

The vaccination rate is classified as slow by Sesa. In fact, Nésio Fernandes said that her immunization has been stagnant in the last few weeks. The secretary also made an appeal for people to understand that vaccines act as prevention control strategies.

The expectation is to restart the vaccination of the population from 18 to 49 years old later this year with the 4th dose of available immunizations. “We understand that it is the responsibility of the Ministry of Health to expand the doses for the entire population as well as the availability of immunizations”, he added.

Vaccination campaigns will be intensified

The Holy Spirit currently has 3.7 million capixabas eligible to receive vaccines. The goal is to reach 90% of vaccination coverage by the month of August. For this, Sesa intends to increase vaccination campaigns, including through joint efforts.

“At the next press conference, we will present the main rates and other important data for the population of Espírito Santo to recognize the important role of vaccination”, concluded Nésio.

