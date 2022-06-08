Singer postpones concerts and announces worsening health due to Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber announced this week that he had to postpone several scheduled shows due to his worsening health condition; Singer Suffers From Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber announced this Tuesday (07) who was forced to postpone some shows scheduled for the next few weeks. The singer claimed that there was a worsening of your health; he has Lyme Disease.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this. I’ve done everything to get better, but my illness only gets worse. My heart breaks knowing that I have to postpone these upcoming shows (medical order). To all my fans, I love you guys so much and I’m going to rest and be fine!” clarified the artist through a Stories on his Instagram account.

The international press has been reporting since 2020 on the Canadian artist’s state of health: that year, he was revealed to have Lyme Disease, and more recently, he also confirmed that he contracted Chronic Mononucleosis.

What is Lyme Disease

According to the website “tuasaude.com”, Lyme disease is a disease caused by the bite of a tick contaminated with the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi.. One of its first symptoms is the appearance of a red spot on the skin, which increases over time. Most people don’t realize they have the disease until symptoms appear.

Treatment is usually done through the use of antibiotics. However, if the patient’s clinical situation worsens, several related diseases may appear in a short time.such as meningitis, arthritis and heart problems, which, according to the specialized website, can cause a sudden drop in quality of life.