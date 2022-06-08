‘Sixth time here, and I’m not seeing results’, says elderly man about care at the PS

“I don’t want to be seen in two, three or four hours. I can stay here for a month, but I want my problem solved.”

The words of retired Carlos Antônio da Silva, 61, describe the feeling of revolt for the constant return to the Emergency Room “Dr. Álvaro Azzuz” without being able to solve his health problem.

Carlos sought the PS on May 30 and was instructed to seek care at a UPA (Emergency Care Unit). At the Jardim Aeroporto unit, he did not get the expected help, and he returned to the emergency room in the following days.

The scare was yet to come. “When it was Thursday, I called Samu at 5 am and they told me they couldn’t do anything. I took my car, passed out in Jardim Paulista and even almost caught the others”, he said.

The retiree had the help of residents of the neighborhood. “Thanks to the people who helped me. I passed out there for about 40 minutes. A lady passed by, I even want to thank her, I don’t remember her name, who helped me”.

According to him, he arrived at the emergency room, went through three doctors and was sent home. Carlos was diagnosed with a serious lung infection.

“I can’t even walk. I’m on a cane (…) intero the sixth time here and until today I’m not seeing results”, he emphasizes.



other complaints

Anyone who thinks Carlos is the only one complaining about the service is wrong. Paulo Cancio Moura, 47 years old, reports more than five hours of waiting at the PS on Tuesday, 7th. “There are people waiting since 8 am and they have not been seen until now. There are people feeling sick”.

The resident of Jardim Palmeiras is unhappy with the situation at the unit. “I’m alone, having a bad throat and earache. A lot of people are sick”.

The report was on site at 3 pm this Tuesday, when about 150 people were waiting for service in the main hall of the unit. Part of the public waited sitting on the floor for lack of chairs due to high demand.