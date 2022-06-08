Sleep disorders and fatigue may be part of the consequences of covid-19

posted on 06/07/2022 06:00



(credit: NOEL CELIS)

Sleep disorders and fatigue can be part of the list of sequelae of infection with the new coronavirus. Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic, in the United States, found that at least 40% of patients with long-term covid face one of these problems in conditions considered moderate to severe. Three factors seem to contribute to greater vulnerability: race, obesity and mood disorders.

The team analyzed data from 962 patients seen at the clinical center between February 2021 and April 2022. All participants had recovered from Covid-19 and completed questionnaires on sleep disorders and fatigue. More than two-thirds of respondents (67.2%) reported experiencing at least moderate fatigue, while 21.8% reported experiencing severe fatigue. As for sleep disorders, 8% said they had severe impairments and 41.3%, at least moderate.

After adjusting for demographics, the team concluded that black patients were three times more likely to have moderate to severe sleep disturbances. In addition, the problem was more common in people who had a higher body mass index (BMI) and symptoms of general anxiety disorder.

debilitating

“Sleep difficulties are highly prevalent and debilitating symptoms reported in patients with post-acute COVID-19 sequelae,” emphasizes Cinthya Pena Orbea, a sleep specialist at the Cleveland Clinic and one of the authors of the study, presented at Sleep 2022, the annual meeting. of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Society for Sleep Research, which ends today.

In the scientist’s assessment, the data obtained indicate the need for more studies to develop more personalized medical strategies. “Our study suggests that the prevalence of moderate to severe sleep disorders is high and that black people are at greater risk of moderate to severe sleep disorders, highlighting the importance of better understanding the race-specific determinants of sleep disorders for the development of sleep disorders. interventions”, he says.