STJ will define breadth of health plan coverage

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) will resume, this Wednesday (8), a judgment that directly affects the almost 50 million users of health plans in the country. The Second Section of the Court, formed by 10 ministers, will define whether the list of procedures of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) is “taxative” or “exemplary”.

If the decision is that it is exhaustive, a jurisprudence will be established so that the plans are only obliged to cover the treatments that are on the ANS list. In this case, customers who feel harmed will have more difficulty in getting the Justice to force health operators to pay for other procedures.

Published every two years, the ANS list currently has about 3,000 treatments and medications that every plan must cover in the health care of its clients. It happens that, many times, patients are guided by their doctors to perform therapies outside this list that they consider more effective or modern.

The plans refuse to pay and the person has to go to court to force him to pay for the treatment. In general, judges and courts oblige the plan to pay, because they consider the list to be exemplary – that is, it lists the minimum coverage that must be offered. They believe that if there is an effective and safe treatment for a disease, the operator must pay. The plans, however, argue that the list is exhaustive, that is, it cannot force them to pay for what is off the ANS list, although they may offer additional treatments if the client pays a more expensive monthly fee.

The controversy intensified in 2019 after the Fourth Class of the STJ, a smaller collegiate, formed by five ministers, accepted the operators’ argument to define that the list is exhaustive, which would exempt plans to cover what is beyond the ANS list. . The decision, however, clashes with the understanding of the Third Panel of the STJ, which considers the role to be exemplary, a reference base that does not exhaust what must be paid for by the plans.

Impasse over health plans took the case to the highest collegiate of the STJ

Because of the impasse, the issue began to be discussed in the Second Section of the STJ, which brings together the ministers of the two groups who have different understandings about health plans. The trial began in September 2021, when Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, a defender of the exhaustive role in the Fourth Class, reaffirmed this position. He argues that the role benefits clients because it provides safe and effective treatments and, in addition, guarantees financial sustainability for health plans. “Submission to the ANS role, in all evidence, does not privilege any of the parties to the contractual relationship, as it is a solution conceived and established by the legislator itself for harmonizing the contractual relationship”, he said in his vote.

Salomão maintains that, if the list is considered exemplary, the list, in practice, will always be flexible and indefinite, which will lead the plans to pressure the ANS for uniform increases in the monthly fee for all customers, who will have to pay more to offset costs generated by a portion of them, which demand special treatments not listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency. The minister concluded that this harms the poorest, who would not be able to pay for a basic plan.

According to him, if there is no increase for everyone, an operator could go bankrupt, making the market more concentrated, which would also not contribute to reducing prices. Salomão added that the role is exhaustive in countries such as England, Italy, Japan and the United States. He defended the competence of the ANS in Brazil to define the list of medical treatments – the agency, according to him, has the technical competence to periodically verify the scientific support and the feasibility of the procedures.

Also in September, STJ Minister Nancy Andrighi, who leads the opposing current, in favor of the exemplary role, interrupted the judgment of the Second Section with a request for a view. In February, she took to the collegiate her vote against Solomon’s position. She argued that the list cannot overlap with individual situations, in which the doctor prescribes the most appropriate treatment for that person, even considering new technologies that the ANS may take time to incorporate into the list. The right to health, in this case, must prevail, according to Nancy Andrighi.

She added that the Health Plans Law, a higher standard than the ANS resolutions, already establishes that operators must treat all diseases listed in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). The law also lists types of non-mandatory coverage procedures, such as experimental and aesthetic treatments.

“It is not up to the ANS to establish other cases of exception to mandatory coverage by the reference plan, in addition to those expressly provided for in the items of article 10 of Law 9.656/1998, nor is it responsible for reducing the breadth of coverage, excluding procedures or events necessary for the full treatment of the diseases listed in the ICD, except, under the terms of the law, the limitations imposed by the contracted segmentation”, he said.

She even cited recent studies that show that operators have high profits and are not at risk of bankruptcy. She also said that it is unreasonable to require the client to know in advance the thousands of procedures listed in the ANS, which, according to her, are described in technical language. The consumer would not be able to know in advance if he will need to hire a more complete plan with newer treatments not listed in the list.

After Andrighi’s vote, Luís Felipe Salomão clarified that his vote allowed exceptions. In other words, it would still be possible for the Court to oblige plans to cover treatments outside the list, especially for cancer cases, or other serious cases. In the case under analysis, for example, he gave a patient with schizophrenia and depression the right to be treated with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), prescribed by the psychiatrist and not listed by the ANS, but already approved by the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) .

Even so, patient family associations and consumer protection organizations fear a decision in favor of the taxing role. They point to risks for prolonged and expensive treatments, such as for children with autism or people with disabilities. Since last year, these groups have promoted protests in Brasília to maintain their exemplary role.

What is the perspective of the trial in the STJ

In the Second Section of the STJ, composed of 10 justices and where the trial is held, four justices have already voted, in another trial in the Third Panel, in favor of the exemplary list, following the vote of Nancy Andrighi. If they maintain this understanding in the Second Section, it is likely that the thesis will prevail, because, in general, the president of the collegiate, Antonio Carlos Ferreira, does not vote. Thus, there would already be a majority of five votes among the nine judges.

But some ministers may change their position or adjust it to the compromise solution proposed by Solomon. In any case, the decision will not have a binding effect for all cases – judges and courts are not obliged to follow it. But, even so, a jurisprudence will be signed that will serve as guidance.

The most likely, however, is that in the future the issue will end up reaching the Federal Supreme Court (STF), as it involves fundamental constitutional guarantees, such as the rights to life and health.