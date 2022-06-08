Stream Deck: see what it’s for and tips for using it in lives | Computing

Stream Deck is an accessory from Elgato that makes life easier for streamers, offering a dedicated keyboard for common actions during lives. With the device, it is possible to make sound and image adjustments directly in OBS Studio, in addition to interacting with the public on social networks and in the comment areas of platforms such as Twitch and YouTube. Customizable, the device connects to the computer via USB and is available in Brazil — the accessory can be found in the national market starting at R$ 499 in the Mini version.

Next, you will better understand what the Stream Deck is, discover the differences between the available models and what types of actions the device is capable of performing.

Stream Deck is an accessory from Elgato, a famous brand for capture cards, aimed at streamers and content creators. The device is like a keyboard with programmable keys that can be associated with common activities during lives. Adjusting the audio, changing the camera or framing and sharing links on social networks are examples of what can be done with the device in real time.

As it organizes access to many different functionality into a single set of shortcuts, Stream Deck makes the user’s life easier. In this way, the streamer can adjust the live settings without interrupting communication with the audience, which makes the transmission much more fluid and enjoyable.

How does it work and how to use it?

The first generation of the Stream Deck appeared in 2017 and had a total of 15 LCD buttons available. Currently, there are editions with more buttons (the “XL”), or with less (the more compact “Mini”).

As we mentioned earlier, the idea of ​​the Stream Deck is to serve as a specialized keyboard with useful shortcuts for those who broadcast live alone and do not want to interrupt the content of their live to perform simple activities. You can configure the Stream Deck to switch scenes, change the audio, trigger sound effects, or post to social media, all at the touch of a button. without the audience realizing that the presenter did something.

According to Elgato, the accessory is compatible with OBS Studio — a very popular capture and live streaming app —, Twitch, Twitter and TipeeStream. In addition, there is also a branded control and customization application, used to create the shortcuts for each key.

Brazilian streamers can now find the accessory in the national market. In our searches, it was possible to find the Mini model, with six buttons, starting at R$499. The XL option, with 32 different buttons, appeared in our searches at prices starting at R$1,399.

