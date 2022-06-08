Suspected case of monkeypox is investigated in Blumenau

The Santa Catarina State Health Department (SES-SC), through the Epidemiological Surveillance Board (DIVE-SC), reported this Tuesday, 7th, that a 28-year-old man is the second suspected case of Monkeypox disease, monkeypox, in Santa Catarina. The man lives in Blumenau and the symptoms began on May 30, with skin lesions in different areas of the body, fever and adenomegaly.

According to the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance, the patient has been showing improvement in his health condition, but must remain in home isolation until the lesions disappear, according to the protocol of the Ministry of Health.

Case

The case was notified on June 5 to the Strategic Information Center for Health Surveillance of Santa Catarina (CIEVS-SC) by the Blumenau Health Department, and is still being monitored by the local epidemiological surveillance.

Clinical samples were collected and sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory (LACEN-SC) to perform a differential diagnosis for other diseases, in addition to performing a laboratory diagnosis for chickenpox and monkeypox, which will be carried out by the Instituto Adolfo Lutz de Sao Paulo.

first suspicious case

The Secretary of State for Health of Santa Catarina (SES-SC), through the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive-SC), reported this Monday, 30, that a suspected case of Monkeypox, monkeypox, was reported. The Santa Catarina Health Surveillance Strategic Information Center (CIEVS-SC) received the notification last Friday, 27.

The case is a 27-year-old woman, resident in Dionísio Cerqueira, in the far west of the state, with a hospital admission record. The patient started symptoms on May 24, with the appearance of acute skin rashes in different regions of the body, which were accompanied by dysphagia, myalgia, asthenia, fever and lymph node enlargement. She is currently awaiting laboratory test results for other diseases and is being monitored by municipal surveillance.

The investigation is being carried out by the Municipal Health Department, Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance of Santa Catarina, Central Laboratory of Santa Catarina (Lacen-SC) with support from the Ministry of Health. So far, there are no confirmed cases in the state.

