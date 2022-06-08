The games that will be in the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 leak

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 event will be held on June 12 and has everything to be the company’s biggest presentation, with the presence of several games already announced and many surprises.

What to expect from #XboxBethesda Showcase on June 12/14 avowed

Gameplay Trailer – Release Date [2nd-half 2023] deathloop

Release Date Trailer [September 2022] devil 4

new trailer New Double Fine Project

Announcement Trailer EverWild

New Release Trailer [1st-half 2023] 1/ pic.twitter.com/0vieM54OwR — Roberto Serrano’ 🇺🇦☮️🙏🏻 | 📊🎮🍿 (@geronimo_73_) June 6, 2022

Roberto Serrano, who earlier today ended up posting a long list of games that we would see at Summer Game Fest, has now returned to share the titles that would be present at the Microsoft event.

According to Roberto Serrano, we will have the following games at the event:

If this list turns out to be real, it will undoubtedly be an excellent event for players. Still, we have to remember that this is just a rumor, so it’s always good to keep expectations lower.