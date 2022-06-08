Those who had depression before the pandemic are more likely to be hospitalized for Covid

People with a history of depression before the pandemic may be at increased risk of hospitalization for Covid-19, according to a study carried out by researchers at the Harvard School of Public Health in the United States, which followed more than 54,000 patients between 2020 and 2021.

During the assessment period, the scientists looked at factors such as anxiety, worry about the pandemic, stress and loneliness. Among the participants who were followed up in the survey, more than 3,600 were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Of this total, those who had indicators of depression, but not a diagnosis, were 81% more likely to be hospitalized for infection caused by Sars-CoV-2; while those who had chronic depression for a long time were 72% more likely to be hospitalized for the disease.





In addition, patients who described feelings of loneliness also experienced a higher risk of complications from Covid-19, with about 81% more likely to go to the hospital. The feeling of concern about the pandemic was also associated with a 79% increase in the risk of complications from the disease.

After the results, the researchers stated that psychological suffering is associated with severe cases of Covid-19, requiring hospitalization, as well as comorbidities such as cholesterol and hypertension.

“The assessment of psychological distress can identify patients with a higher risk of hospitalization. Future work should examine whether addressing suffering improves physical health outcomes.”



