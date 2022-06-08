Tips to reduce the impact of cold on the health of the elderly

We are experiencing an atypical winter, with temperatures lower than usual and the elderly are a special risk group for various problems related to the cold. We will discuss in this article the most important issues related to winter from the perspective of elderly care:

Hypothermia is defined by body temperature below 35ºC and temperatures below 29ºC can be life-threatening. Common symptoms are weakness, fatigue, feeling cold, shivering, motor lethargy, muscle spasms, the skin becomes cold, and the extremities of the body are gray or slightly purplish (cyanotic). When the temperature drops below 33°C, mental confusion, decreased shivering and drowsiness may occur. In more advanced stages, the elderly may present slurred speech, loss of consciousness and even shock. First aid should consist of taking the elderly person out of the cold and removing their damp or wet clothes, wrapping them in blankets and coats to keep them warm while the emergency is called. If he is conscious, hot drinks such as teas (non-alcoholic) should be given.

Immobility which is the state in which the person is more restricted and without mobility, common in more fragile and sheltered people and these elderly people are more subject to skin lesions, increased risk of respiratory infections and loss of muscle mass with increased risk of falls and fractures.

skin injuries: the elderly have fragile skin due to reduced skin collagen and greater natural dryness (dehydrosis). With exposure to cold, there is a worsening of skin hydration leading to injuries such as cracks or even more serious injuries. Excessive cold can promote vasoconstriction of the extremities of the hands and fingers, which can generate ischemia with loss of the extremities. The use of gloves is an effective and important measure that is often overlooked.

Respiratory infections: the cold promotes a greater spread of viruses such as influenza (flu) in addition to other respiratory viral diseases and closed spaces such as nursing homes also increase the risk of these infections, especially pneumonia and upper airway infections (pharyngitis, sinusitis, otitis and laryngitis ), in addition to COVID itself. Special vigilance has to be given, because in this age group, infections that may initially be simple can have disastrous outcomes, including requiring intensive care care and even leading to death.

Decompensation of cardiovascular diseases: With the reduction in temperature, several events occur, such as a vasoconstriction of the skin to try to retain heat, raising the heart rate, and it is at this time that the elderly are more susceptible to hypertensive crises, myocardial infarctions and stroke. Elderly people can have poor circulation in the legs without knowing it, with usual symptoms of pain when walking and, when stopping, these pains improve. In winter, these patients may have ischemia in the feet, which can lead to skin lesions with ulcers that are difficult to heal and even the need for leg amputation. Elderly diabetics may have silent myocardial infarction, with atypical symptoms such as malaise, a drop or increase in blood pressure and a feeling of weakness without the characteristic chest pain. Strokes may also have an atypical presentation such as mental confusion, motor incoordination, slurred speech, loss of hand dexterity, or worsening of the ability to walk.

Chronic pain: we observed an increase in pain related to osteoarthritis, which is a common disease in aging. Joints hurt with excessive cold, making it necessary to stay warm and, most importantly, to stay active, as the aforementioned immobility makes the pain worse. People who are experiencing joint pain frequently should seek medical advice for a correct diagnosis and adequate treatment, and during this period, supervised physical activity will be opportune to minimize risks. A common disease is fibromyalgia and myofascial syndrome causing intense muscle pain. A recommended prevention and treatment is hydrogymnastics or hydrotherapy, but as in winter the water temperature drops, even in heated pools, many elderly people stop attending this activity and, in this way, end up with more contractures and pain.

The Brazilian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology gives 11 tips to reduce the impact of cold on the health of the elderly:

Wear suitable clothes and coats to protect outdoor environments and cold rooms; such as caps, caps, blankets, etc.;

Drinking hot drinks such as teas, chocolate, as well as ingesting soups and broths;

Baths should be quick and at mild temperatures;

Skin hydration should always be recommended with the use of topical moisturizers to reduce the sensation of dry skin;

Use blankets that retain heat, especially during sleep when there is a decline in body temperature;

Take the flu, covid and pneumonia vaccines;

Seek medical help if the elderly person has symptoms of mental confusion and chills, or breathing difficulties;

Try to perform indoor activities, that is, walk around in places such as shopping malls, as it helps to break the cycle of immobility;

Do stretching exercises with guidance from physical education teachers or physical therapists;

Vitamin D replacement due to lack of sun exposure should be guided by nutritionists or an assistant physician. Other sources of obtaining the nutrient are fish such as tuna, sardines and salmon. Egg yolks, liver steaks and mushrooms are also rich in vitamins.

In places with fireplaces it is important to be careful with fire handling and carbon monoxide poisoning due to closed windows.

Dr. Adriano Roberto Vicente Rate – CRM 38890 – MG

Specialist in Geriatrics RQE No.: 22259

and in Internal Medicine RQE No.: 22258

Doctor of Health Sciences in

epidemiology of aging by FIOCRUZ